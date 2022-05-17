#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 14°C Tuesday 17 May 2022
Lisa Thompson murder: Gardaí looking to speak to man who handed in document at station

The man handed in a document in Lisa Thompson’s name last Thursday.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 17 May 2022, 8:45 AM
1 hour ago
Lisa Thompson
Image: Garda Press Office
Lisa Thompson
Lisa Thompson
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING THE murder of Lisa Thompson are looking to speak to a man who handed in a document to Finglas Garda Station last Thursday.

In a statement issued this morning, a spokesperson said the man in question handed in a document in the name of the Lisa Thompson to a garda staff member at the front door of Finglas Garda Station at approximately 7.10am on 12 May, before leaving on foot.

Gardaí in Ballymun are appealing to this man “to make urgent contact with the investigation team at Ballymun Garda station” by calling 01 666 4400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Lisa Thompson’s body was discovered on the afternoon of Tuesday, 10 May, at her home in Sandyhill Gardens, Ballymun, Dublin 11.

Investigations are ongoing.

Órla Ryan

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

