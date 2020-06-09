Little Britain and Come Fly With Me removed from streaming services due to blackface scenes

SKETCH SHOWS LITTLE Britain and Come Fly With Me, both written and starring Matt Lucas and David Walliams, have been removed from various streaming services due to racial insensitivities.

Netflix, the BBC Player, NOW TV, as well as UK-based service Britbox, have removed both comedy series.

In both programmes, Lucas and Walliams performed sketches which featured blackface. In another sketch, the two were dressed as Japanese schoolgirls.

Little Britain also featured a character called Ting Tong, a mail-order bride from Thailand, played by Lucas.

A number of entertainers have apologised in recent weeks for their use of blackface. US talk show host Jimmy Fallon apologised for his use of blackface in a Saturday Night Live sketch in 2000.

Leigh Francis, who wrote and appeared in Bo Selecta’ back in the early 2000s, has also said sorry for his programme’s use of blackface.

A spokesman for the BBC said: “There’s a lot of historical programming available on BBC iPlayer, which we regularly review. Times have changed since Little Britain first aired so it is not currently available on BBC iPlayer.”