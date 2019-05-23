Two men armed with handgun and iron bar rob cash from Cork post office

GARDAÍ IN CORK are appealing for witnesses in relation to an armed robbery at a post office in Little Island this morning.

At 9.30am, two men entered the post office and threatened staff with was is believed to have been a handgun and an iron bar.

No staff members were injured and the two armed men left with a small sum of cash.

The two men left the scene driving a black 05 C car which was damaged on either side.

Gardaí have asked that anyone with information contact Anglesea Street Garda Station on 021-452200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111.