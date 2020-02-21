'There's an incredible buzz in the community': Ireland's biggest-ever lotto syndicate claims €250,000 win

A 295-PERSON GROUP who won over €250,000 on the Euromillions last month has become the largest syndicate in Irish history to win a top-tier lottery prize.

The ‘Little Rays’ syndicate, who are residents of Drumgoon in Co Cavan, collected their cheque for €256,142 today, after forming as a fundraising initiative for local community facilities.

As part of the initiative, individuals and households in the community contributed €100 each towards a funding drive, and a portion of all contributions were then used to purchase a number of Euromillions tickets.

The head of the syndicate, Aidan McCabe, explained at a celebratory event the town today that the group came together while fundraising for after-school facilities in Gallonray House.

“We asked people and families in the area to contribute €100 to try and raise about €30,000,” he said.

“We reached our target, thankfully, and in recompense for people at the time, the incentive was that we would purchase a Euromillions ticket for ten draws with each member having an equal share of the ticket.

“The big message here is that we’re really, really delighted that the people who have supported us so much over the years are getting something back now.”

The lucky group just about overtake a 291-person syndicate from Confey GAA Club in Leixlip, Co Kildare, who won a €200,000 Lotto prize in 2004.

“There has been an incredible buzz in the community for the past number of weeks,” McCabe added.

“And even more so now that we go into the history books as Ireland’s biggest ever winning syndicate.”