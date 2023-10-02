Advertisement

Alamy Stock Photo Artists on stage at Live Aid in 1985
Live Aid stage musical 'not a tribute', says Geldof
“There isn’t a person dressed up as Freddie wearing a crap moustache.”
3.2k
4
38 minutes ago

Bob Geldof has insisted that a new musical based on the story of Live Aid “is not a tribute thing”.

The musical, titled Just For One Day, after the line in David Bowie’s Heroes, will tell the story of the Live Aid concerts in London and Philadelphia in 1985 that raised money for the Ethiopian famine.

Geldof, who organised the concerts alongside Midge Ure, has given the theatrical reimagining his blessing, saying he “wouldn’t have anything to do with” it if it were a play-by-play of the concert or a tribute to its performers.

“There isn’t a person dressed up as Freddie wearing a crap moustache,” he said.

Speaking to the BBC at London’s Old Vic theatre, where the show will be staged, Geldof said:

“The song drives the drama along. It hinges on individuals and their experience because that was Live Aid.

“Very cleverly, there’s a story, and the story is based on actual testimony from the day.

“It’s real people telling their story throughout this, so it’s complex theatre.” 

The Band Aid charity will receive 10% of ticket sales.

Geldof hopes the nine-week run in London, which starts in January, will be followed by a tour, depending on the success of the show.

With reporting by the Associated Press

Mairead Maguire
