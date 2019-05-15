THE FIRST MAJOR televised debate between Ireland’s hopefuls for European Parliament this year has taken place.

The ‘Big Debate’ on Virgin Media One saw Fine Gael’s Maria Walsh, independent candidate Peter Casey and Fianna Fáil’s Malcolm Byrne face off on a number of issues ahead of the election on 24 May.

Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty and UKIP Member of the National Assembly for Wales Neil Hamilton – neither of whom are standing – also took part, with broadcaster Pat Kenny on hosting duties.

The debate kicked off at 10pm, and you can see how it went down below.