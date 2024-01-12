LIVE: Israel begins defence in South Africa's Gaza genocide case at The Hague

ISRAEL IS TODAY hitting back at what it describes as “atrocious” allegations it is committing “genocide” in Gaza, in a closely watched landmark case before the UN’s top court.

South Africa has launched the emergency case at the International Court of Justice arguing that Israel stands in breach of the UN Genocide Convention, signed in 1948 in the wake of the Holocaust.

Pretoria wants judges to force Israel to “immediately” stop the Gaza campaign launched after the devastating 7 October Hamas attacks.

Opening the case yesterday, South African Justice Minister Ronald Lamola told the court that Israel had “crossed the line” and was in breach of the Convention.

He said that even the brutality of the Hamas attack could not justify this.

Legal advisor for Israel Dr Tal Becker told the court today that ”what Israel seeks by operating in Gaza is not to destroy a people but to protect the people, its people who are under attack on multiple fronts and to do so in accordance with the law, even when it faces a heartless enemy determined to use that very commitment against it”.

Updates from Hayley Halpin

"Hamas has systematically and unlawfully embedded its military operations. militants and assets throughout Gaza, within and beneath densely populated civilian areas," Dr Becker has told the court. He said Hamas has built an “extensive” system of “underground tunnels for its leaders of fighters”, with terrorist hubs “located in homes, mosques, UN facilities, schools and perhaps most shockingly, hospitals”. “This is not an occassional tactic. It is an integrated, pre-planned, extensive and abhorrent method of warfare,” he said. Dr Becker has told the court that the events of 7 October have been “ignored” in South Africa’s submission to the court. He told the court that Hamas carried out “wholesale massacre, mutilation, rape and abduction” of Israeli citizens on 7 October. “Astonishingly, the court has been requested to indicate a provisional measure, calling on Israel to suspend its military operations,” Dr Becker tells the court. “This amounts to an attempt to deny Israel its ability to meet its obligations to the defence of citizens, to the hostages, and to over 110,000 internally displaced Israelis unable to safely return to their home,” he says. “The applicant in its submissions to the court makes almost no mention of the ongoing humanitarian suffering of Israel’s citizens and treats the hostages still held in captivity as barely an afterthought.” Dr Becker told the court that the prosecution has put before the court a “profoundly distorted” legal picture. Dr Becker has outlined examples of the events carried out by Hamas militants during the 7 October attacks. Dr Tal Becker Guardian News / YouTube Guardian News / YouTube / YouTube Legal advisor for Israel Dr Tal Becker has told the court that given we live in “a time where words are cheap, in an age of social media and identity politics, the temptation to reach for the most outrageous term to vilify and demonise has become for many irresistible”. “If there is a place where words should still matter, where truth should still matter, it is surely a court of law,” he said. The proceedings have begun. You can watch live here: How has Israel responded to the case being taken before the ICJ? Israel and its ally the United States have dismissed the case as groundless and vowed a robust defence at the Peace Palace in The Hague. “No, South Africa, it is not we who have come to perpetrate genocide, it is Hamas,” said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the run-up to the hearings. “We will continue our defensive war, the justice and morality of which is without peer,” he added. In Washington, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said the South African case was “unfounded”. “In fact, it is those who are violently attacking Israel who continue to openly call for the annihilation of Israel and the mass murder of Jews,” said Miller. Among those working on the team advising South Africa in the case is Irish lawyer Blinne Ní Ghrálaigh. She told the ICJ yesterday that the conflict in Gaza is the “first genocide in history” being broadcast in “real-time”. Speaking at the case yesterday, Ní Ghrálaigh said: “The international community continues to fail the Palestinian people, despite the overt dehumanising genocidal rhetoric by Israeli governmental and military officials matched by the Israeli army’s actions on the ground, despite the horror of the genocide against the Palestinian people being livestreamed from Gaza to our mobile phones, computers and television screens.” She said this is the “first genocide in history where its victims are broadcasting their own destruction in real-time in the desperate and so far vain hope that the world might do something”. “The world should be absolutely horrified. The world should be absolutely outraged. There is no safe space in Gaza and the world should be ashamed,” Ní Ghrálaigh told the court. Irish lawyer Blinne Ni Ghralaigh who is supporting South Africa's legal team at the ICJ, says the number of orphans caused by ‘Israel’s genocidal assault on the Palestinian population in Gaza’ has led to the need for a new acronym: WCNSF - wounded child, no surviving family. pic.twitter.com/i63iXKMaIN — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) January 11, 2024 Addressing the court yesterday as the hearings began, South African Justice Minister Ronald Lamola said Israel had “crossed the line” and was in breach of the Convention. He said that even the brutality of the Hamas attack could not justify this. “Genocides are never declared in advance,” said Adila Hassim, a top lawyer for South Africa. “But this court has the benefit of the past 13 weeks of evidence that shows incontrovertibly a pattern of conduct and related intention that justifies a plausible claim of genocidal acts.” South Africa’s justice minister Ronald Lamola outlined the country’s genocide case against Israel, as a landmark hearing opened at the International Court of Justice ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/AvlM8BwhQI — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) January 11, 2024 The ruling African National Congress (ANC) has long been a firm supporter of the Palestinian cause, often linking it to its own struggle against the white-minority government, which had cooperative relations with Israel. Anti-apartheid icon Nelson Mandela famously said South Africa’s freedom would be “incomplete without the freedom of the Palestinians”. The ICJ will likely rule within a matter of weeks on South Africa’s request. Its rulings are final and legally binding but it has little power to enforce them. A month after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the ICJ ordered a halt to the military operation – to no avail. For this emergency proceeding, the court will not rule on the fundamentals of the case — whether Israel is actually committing genocide – but on whether the rights of Gazans to exist are at risk. South Africa can bring an ICJ case against Israel as both countries have signed the Genocide Convention.

Includes reporting by - © AFP 2024

