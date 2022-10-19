36 mins ago

Earlier today, an admission from Downing Street that Truss could ditch the key manifesto commitment to increase state pensions in line with inflation sparked a swift backlash.

Her official spokesperson said she is “not making any commitments on individual policy areas” ahead of the Chancellor’s fiscal plan on 31 October.

During PMQs, however, Truss continues to say she would protect the triple lock on pensions after further questioning from the SNP.

"We will maintain the triple lock and I am completely committed to it - so is the Chancellor."



Responding to Truss, SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford says: “It is not surprising that the Prime Minister’s approval ratings are collapsing with an answer like that. The worst polling result for any prime minister in history. She has just thrown 12 million pensioners under the Tory bus.”

After jeers from the Tory benches, Blackford adds others were also “feeling the pain”.

He tells MPs: “In the last week alone, inflation has risen to a 40-year high, mortgage rates are at the highest level since the financial crash, and people’s energy bills are about to rise to more than £5,000. Can the Prime Minister answer one simple question – why does she expect everyone else to pay the price for her failure?”

Truss replies: “I don’t think he can take yes for an answer. I have been clear we are protecting the triple lock on pensions.

“If he is concerned about the economy, why does he continue to advocate for separatism which would plunge the Scottish economy into chaos?”