TODAY IS THE day. The new leader of the UK’s Conservative party is set to be announced in the coming hours.

However, they will have to wait until tomorrow to be confirmed as the country’s new prime minister.

The six-weeks-long voting period for Conservative members to elect their new leader ended on Friday evening with the winner of that process, Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak, set to be revealed this afternoon.

It is expected that the new Tory leader will be Truss, as polls of party members have suggested that her lead in the contest has been as much as 30 percentage points. Even if the margin is not that large, the poll suggests that anything other than a Truss victory would constitute a huge surprise.