TODAY IS THE day. The new leader of the UK’s Conservative party is set to be announced in the coming hours.
However, they will have to wait until tomorrow to be confirmed as the country’s new prime minister.
The six-weeks-long voting period for Conservative members to elect their new leader ended on Friday evening with the winner of that process, Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak, set to be revealed this afternoon.
It is expected that the new Tory leader will be Truss, as polls of party members have suggested that her lead in the contest has been as much as 30 percentage points. Even if the margin is not that large, the poll suggests that anything other than a Truss victory would constitute a huge surprise.
Sky News reports that Liz Truss has arrived for the leadership contest results.
Results are due to be announced at around 12.30pm.
Oof.
Labour leader Keir Starmer has said he will not miss outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson when he leaves office tomorrow.
Questioned if he would miss Johnson, he told journalists at Friern Barnet School in north London: “No, I think it’s good that Boris Johnson has gone. It’s good for the country and he should stay gone.”
The first MPs have begun arriving at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre in Westminster where the next Prime Minister is due to be announced.
Tory MP and former Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden arrived around 50 minutes ahead of the announcement.
Penny Mordaunt, an earlier contender in the Conservative Party leadership competition, arrived shortly afterwards.
Neither responded to the large media scrum assembled outside.
Arrest
A man has been detained by police outside the Queen Elizabeth II Centre in Westminster, central London, where the announcement of who will become Tory Party leader and the next prime minister is due to take place at 12.30pm.
The man, who is a protester with the campaign group Animal Rebellion, has been handcuffed, carried off the road and frisked by officers.
Four others are sitting in the road opposite Westminster Abbey, holding a sign reading: “Planet-based future” and chanting: “Protect our planet, respect our future” while officers try to speak to them.
A fifth protester, Joel Scott-Halkes, 30, from Cornwall told the PA news agency: “We are going to continue disrupting the dairy industry for as long as it takes until there are supermarkets shortages.
“We are going to do this until the Government and the new prime minister meets our demands,” he added, saying these include ensuring the transition to plant-based farming and rewinding the land that that frees up.
Northern Ireland Protocol
In a message to the incoming British prime minister, the European Commission said they would be expected to honour the Northern Ireland Protocol in full.
Commission spokesman Eric Mamer wished Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak good luck ahead of the announcement of the Tory leadership contest winner but said Brussels’ position on the protocol had not changed “one iota”.
Speaking in Brussels he said: “We are always looking for new beginnings. Obviously anything that can help move forward in our relationship with the United Kingdom will be very welcome.
“As to what we expect it is very clear, it has not changed one iota: We expect the full implementation of the Withdrawal Agreement, the Trade and Co-operation Agreement we have signed and, of course, the Irish and Northern Irish Protocol.”
There is “no fixed time” for the announcement of Boris Johnson’s resignation honours, Downing Street has said.
The outgoing Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “It will be a matter for the new Government essentially on the timings, but there’s no fixed time for them at the moment.”
Rishi Sunak looked tight-lipped and serious as he left his Kensington home this morning.
Clad in a dark suit and silver-grey tie, the former chancellor stayed silent and avoided eye contact with reporters as he boarded a security-staffed blue Range Rover.
Accompanied special adviser Lisa Lovering, he will be driven to Westminster to hear the results of the Tory leadership contest.
Sunak did not respond to questions about the race, which he is widely expected to lose, and was visible for only a few seconds before disappearing behind the Range Rover’s tinted windows.
Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has said he hopes “the direction of travel” of British-Irish relations can be changed under a Liz Truss premiership.
Speaking on RTÉ Morning Ireland earlier today, Coveney said he and Taoiseach Micheal Martin were in Oxford at the weekend to meet British ministers, and that “everyone was talking about what a Liz Truss premiership would look like”.
“Whether the strident way in which she has brought forward the Northern Ireland Protocol legislation in the UK, which, of course, has created a lot of tension and undermined trust, whether that will continue to be her strategy as prime minister or not.”
ented, very energetic politician and she is going to be the next prime minister and we’ll work with her and her team,’ Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said as he predicts Liz Truss will be named the new British prime minister | Read more: https://t.co/4EpygJjy4o pic.twitter.com/3jgqj3yt0U— RTÉ News (@rtenews) September 5, 2022
Coveney described Truss as a “talented, very energetic politician”.
“She is going to be the next prime minister, and we will work with her and her team, but I hope we can change the direction of travel for British-Irish relations that we’ve seen over the last couple of years, which really has been one of tension and standoff on very important issues – predominantly related to Northern Ireland,” he said.
As noted below, Liz Truss is widely tipped to win the Conservative leadership contest.
According to reports today, she is strongly considering freezing energy bills in a bid to ease the burden on households this winter.
Having made tax cuts a key priority during her leadership campaign, Truss had remained tight-lipped about what kind of support package she might introduce as the UK faces the prospect of soaring energy bills and a worsening cost-of-living crisis.
But reports in The Daily Telegraph and The Times today suggest she is likely to introduce an energy bills freeze in some form.
The Times reports the package could be on the scale of the furlough scheme introduced by then-chancellor Rishi Sunak when the Covid-19 pandemic struck, while The Telegraph suggests the specifics of such a policy are still being debated.
Truss had used an interview on the BBC yesterday to insist that she would within a week reveal fresh help for struggling households, but repeatedly declined to spell out what those support measures might look like.
“Before you have been elected as prime minister, you don’t have all the wherewithal to get the things done,” she told the Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme.
“This is why it will take a week to sort out the precise plans and make sure we are able to announce them. That is why I cannot go into details at this stage. It would be wrong.”
Hello, Hayley Halpin here. I’ll be taking you through the next couple of hours as the UK’s Conservative party new leader is announced.
First, here’s a quick rundown of what we can expect over the next couple of days:
