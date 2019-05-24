She will leave the role of Conservative Party leader.
Liveblog
THERESA MAY HAS announced that she will step down as Conservative Party leader on 7 June.
The British Prime Minister spoke to the press outside Downing Street this morning, where she said she had fought hard to deliver her Brexit deal, but had not succeeded.
She will remain in the post until a successor is appointed.
Another call for a general election!
Opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn has said that May was right to resign. He added that the Tories are incapable of governing the UK and a general election is needed.
Boris Johnson, who is the front runner to be the next Tory leader, has had his say on May’s “dignified statement”.
Coveney also issued a warning to British politicians who believe that the EU will grant another extension to the Brexit deadline.
“The assumption that some have in the UK that they’ll simply be able to ask for another extension, and they’ll get it with no strings attached, is naive. An extension is possible, likely,” he said.
I think many in the UK see this process as humiliating to Britain. It’s a proud country, a great country. People in Britain are sick of it. They want to move. I’d love Britain to stay in the EU. Everybody is losing here. I think the reality is that Britain is likely to leave and there’ll be more and more pressure on whoever is in government to deliver.
“Me and Taoiseach will ensure Irish interests are protected,” the foreign affairs minister added.
Back on the home front Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has issued a stark warning about the prospect of a hard Brexit.
“I think anything is possible now. Britain needs to be careful. From an EU perspective, patience has run out. The EU wants to get on with very challenging political questions,” the Minister said on Newstalk.
Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon also wished the departing leader well and thanked her “for her service”.
The SNP leader also called for a general election saying: “it feels deeply wrong for another Tory to be installed in Number 10 without a General Election.”
The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has released a statement wishing May the best in the future.
“I got to know Theresa May very well over the last two years. She is principled, honourable, and deeply passionate about doing her best for her country, and her party,” he said.
Politicians throughout the EU have admired her tenacity, her courage, and her determination during what has been a difficult and challenging time.
“Theresa May strove to chart a new future for the United Kingdom. I want to wish her the very best for the future.
“And I look forward to working closely with her successor,” he added.
Several of May’s cabinet members have paid tribute to their departing leader. Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said the NHS will have an extra £20 billion thanks to her support.
The reaction is already coming thick and fast. Here in Ireland Labour politician Aodhán Ó Ríordáin called on Fianna Fáil to stop supporting Fine Gael and trigger a general election.
It finally happened. Theresa May has announced that she will step down as Conservative Party leader on 7 June.
The Prime Minister’s broke down into tears as she delivered the final words of her speech outside 10 Downing Street saying it has been “the honour of my life” to be the “second female prime minister, but certainly not the last.”
COMMENTS (13)