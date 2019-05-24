This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Friday 24 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Liveblog

5,916 Views 13 Comments
Share

THERESA MAY HAS announced that she will step down as Conservative Party leader on 7 June. 

The British Prime Minister spoke to the press outside Downing Street this morning, where she said she had fought hard to deliver her Brexit deal, but had not succeeded. 

She will remain in the post until a successor is appointed.

Another call for a general election!

Opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn has said that May was right to resign. He added that the Tories are incapable of governing the UK and a general election is needed.

Boris Johnson, who is the front runner to be the next Tory leader, has had his say on May’s “dignified statement”.

Coveney also issued a warning to British politicians who believe that the EU will grant another extension to the Brexit deadline.

“The assumption that some have in the UK that they’ll simply be able to ask for another extension, and they’ll get it with no strings attached, is naive. An extension is possible, likely,” he said.

I think many in the UK see this process as humiliating to Britain. It’s a proud country, a great country. People in Britain are sick of it. They want to move. I’d love Britain to stay in the EU. Everybody is losing here. I think the reality is that Britain is likely to leave and there’ll be more and more pressure on whoever is in government to deliver.

“Me and Taoiseach will ensure Irish interests are protected,” the foreign affairs minister added.

Back on the home front Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has issued a stark warning about the prospect of a hard Brexit.

“I think anything is possible now. Britain needs to be careful. From an EU perspective, patience has run out. The EU wants to get on with very challenging political questions,” the Minister said on Newstalk.

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon also wished the departing leader well and thanked her “for her service”.

The SNP leader also called for a general election saying: “it feels deeply wrong for another Tory to be installed in Number 10 without a General Election.” 

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has released a statement wishing May the best in the future.

“I got to know Theresa May very well over the last two years. She is principled, honourable, and deeply passionate about doing her best for her country, and her party,” he said.

Politicians throughout the EU have admired her tenacity, her courage, and her determination during what has been a difficult and challenging time.

“Theresa May strove to chart a new future for the United Kingdom. I want to wish her the very best for the future.

“And I look forward to working closely with her successor,” he added.

Several of May’s cabinet members have paid tribute to their departing leader. Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said the NHS will have an extra £20 billion thanks to her support.

It finally happened. Theresa May has announced that she will step down as Conservative Party leader on 7 June.

The Prime Minister’s broke down into tears as she delivered the final words of her speech outside 10 Downing Street saying it has been “the honour of my life” to be the “second female prime minister, but certainly not the last.”

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie