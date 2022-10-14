KWASI KWARTENG HAS been sacked as the UK Chancellor, just three weeks after a controversial mini-budget that caused turmoil in the money markets.

Former foreign secretary and Conservative leadership contender Jeremy Hunt has been named Chancellor, Downing Street has said.

Prime Minister Liz Truss is reportedly planning to confirm a u-turn on many of the elements of that mini-budget, which had delayed planned corproation tax increases and also cut taxes for high earners.

Truss is to speak at a press conference at 2.30pm and we’ll have the latest here.