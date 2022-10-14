Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
KWASI KWARTENG HAS been sacked as the UK Chancellor, just three weeks after a controversial mini-budget that caused turmoil in the money markets.
Former foreign secretary and Conservative leadership contender Jeremy Hunt has been named Chancellor, Downing Street has said.
Prime Minister Liz Truss is reportedly planning to confirm a u-turn on many of the elements of that mini-budget, which had delayed planned corproation tax increases and also cut taxes for high earners.
Truss is to speak at a press conference at 2.30pm and we’ll have the latest here.
Chris Philp has been appointed Paymaster General, swapping jobs with Edward Argar who becomes Chief Secretary to the Treasury, Downing Street has said.
The Rt Hon Jeremy Hunt MP @Jeremy_Hunt has been appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer @HMTreasury. pic.twitter.com/bldKWr3crG— UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) October 14, 2022
In her letter to Kwarteng, Truss wrote:
“Thank you for your letter. As a long-standing friend and colleague, I am deeply sorry to lose you from the Government.
“We share the same vision for our country and the same firm conviction to go for growth.
“You have been Chancellor in extraordinarily challenging times in the face of severe global headwinds.
“The Energy Price Guarantee and the Energy Bill Relief scheme, which made up the largest part of the mini budget, will stand as one of the most significant fiscal interventions in modern times.
“Thanks to your intervention, families will be able to heat their homes this winter and thousands of jobs and livelihoods will be saved.
“You have cut taxes for working people by legislating this week to scrap the increase in National Insurance Contributions.
“You have set in train an ambitious set of supply side reforms that this Government will proudly take forward. These include new investment zones to unleash the potential of parts of our country that have been held back for too long and the removal of EU regulations to help British businesses succeed in the global economy.
“I deeply respect the decision you have taken today. You have put the national interest first.
“I know that you will continue to support the mission that we share to deliver a low tax, high wage, high growth economy that can transform the prosperity of our country for generations to come.
“Thank you for your service to this country and your huge friendship and support. I have no doubt you will continue to make a major contribution to public life in the years ahead.”
Truss has told Kwarteng that she is “sorry” to lose him as Chancellor, adding that: “You have put the national interest first.”
Kwarteng was videoed leaving Downing Street moments after publishing his resignation letter.
The pound has dropped back after the UK Chancellor confirmed his departure from Liz Truss’s Government.
Sterling started the day in positive territory as traders welcomed speculation that the UK Government could step back from plans to reverse an increase in corporation tax next year.
However, it has now fallen by 1.06% to 1.12 against the US dollar as the departure of Kwasi Kwarteng presented the markets with more potential uncertainty.
Meanwhile, yields on UK Government bonds known as gilts have stabilised at around 4.3%.
Earlier today, UK trade minister Greg Hands brushed off suggestions Truss could be forced to sacrifice Kwarteng to save her job, insisting his position is “totally safe”.
“I know the Prime Minister has got total confidence in Kwasi Kwarteng,” he told Sky News, calling the Chancellor “an incredibly capable person, a very, very bright person who makes good judgment calls”.
Before he left the US, Kwarteng answered “absolutely 100%” when asked if he will be in office in a month, adding: “I’m not going anywhere.”
He published his resignation letter to the Prime Minister just after 1pm.
His sacking comes after a dramatic month in UK politics.
On 3 October, Truss and Kwarteng abandoned their plan to scrap the 45% rate for earnings over £150,000 to stave off a Tory revolt.
The U-turn, which came a little over a week after the tax cut was announced in the mini-budget and just a month into Truss’s premiership, was a massive blow to their authority.
There was much speculation this morning that Kwarteng was to be sacked from his role as he flew back to London today for crisis talks after cutting short a visit to the International Monetary Fund’s annual meeting in Washington.
He confirmed those reports shortly after 1pm when he published his letter to Truss confirming his resignation.
In his letter to Liz Truss, Kwasi Kwarteng wrote:
“Dear Prime Minster, You have asked me to stand aside as your Chancellor. I have accepted.
“When you asked me to serve as your Chancellor, I did so in full knowledge that the situation we faced was incredibly difficult, with rising global interest rates and energy prices. However, your vision of optimism, growth and change was right.
“As I have said many times in the past weeks, following the status quo was simply not an option. For too long this country has been dogged by low growth rates and high taxation — that must still change if this country is to succeed.
“The economic environment has changed rapidly since we set out the Growth Plan on 23 September. In response, together with the Bank of England and excellent officials at the Treasury we have responded to those events, and I commend my officials for their dedication.
“It is important now as we move forward to emphasise your government’s commitment to fiscal discipline. The Medium-Term Fiscal Plan is crucial to this end, and I look forward to supporting you and my successor to achieve that from the backbenches.
“We have been colleagues and friends for many years. In that time, I have seen your dedication and determination. I believe your vision is the right one. It has been an honour to serve as your first Chancellor.
“Your success is this country’s success and I wish you well.”
October 14, 2022
