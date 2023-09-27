LIVE: Warning to motorists to exercise caution as Storm Agnes hits Ireland

WEATHER WARNINGS ARE in place in many parts of the country today as Storm Agnes hits Ireland.

A Status Orange wind warning is in place for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Kerry, Tipperary and Waterford until 5pm.

Another Status Orange rain warning is in place until 3pm for Cork, Kerry and Waterford.

A number of Status Yellow wind and rain warnings are in place, too.

Here’s a look at Storm Agnes as it progresses across Ireland and the UK: Homelessness services have warned their service-users of potentially dangerous weather conditions. The Dublin Region Homeless Executive has implemented its extreme weather protocol, increasing bed capacity by 50 beds. Its outreach service will also be working directly with rough sleepers from 7am to 1am daily, as usual. Status Yellow rain warning issued for Dublin from 7am tomorrow to midnight (Wed 27/09) along with wind warning for Leinster. Please alert #DublinOutreach teams if you see anyone sleeping rough, via any of the options listed below. @DubCityCouncil @dlrcc @Fingalcoco @sdublincoco pic.twitter.com/r0UBfRXhQp — Homeless Dublin (@HomelessDublin) September 26, 2023 In an update yesterday afternoon, Cork County Council said its severe weather assessment team had convened and had crews on standby in several known risk areas across the county. Crews were out clearing inlets and gullies. Sandbags and pumping arrangements were also put place in known problem areas. The council has asking the public to stand high, stay dry and stay away from the coast, rivers and lakes. Mallow Castle and playground will be closed today. #StormAgnes

➡️Issues such as flooding and road damage should be reported to your local Council Office during working hours (9am to 5pm) visit https://t.co/NjXHFcF32T for details

➡️Outside working hours, contact us via our Emergency Out of Hours number (021) 4800048

1/2 pic.twitter.com/v6ZxNedbb3 — Cork County Council (@Corkcoco) September 26, 2023 Do you have any loose furniture in your back garden today that could pose a flight risk? Dublin Fire Brigade is warning people that there’s still time to secure items in their gardens. With a wind warning issued by @MetEireann for #StormAgnes there's still time to secure things in the garden.



We are regularly called to trampolines and similar in places they shouldn't be following a storm.



📸 Rathfarnham during a previous storm pic.twitter.com/0CmWVCN1rF — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) September 27, 2023 While some counties have not been issued any warnings today, the whole island will be impacted by bad weather, with a wet and windy day expected nationwide. The centre of the storm will approach the southwest of the country this morning. There is potential for coastal flooding, fallen trees and power outages in affected areas. You can check for power outages in your local area on the ESB’s website here. Here’s a look at the storm making its way towards Ireland and the UK: Stunning image showing drier air being wrapped into the cyclone this morning.#StormAgnes pic.twitter.com/kBhcDAjPuS — Kildare Weather (@KildareMet) September 27, 2023 The M8 in Tipperary has been closed on the northbound side between Twomileborris and Urlingford due to a collision. Drivers, cyclists, motorcyclists and pedestrians are being encouraged to exercise care on the roads today. The RSA is asking drivers to heed the following advice: Drivers need to slow down and allow a greater braking distance between themselves and the vehicle in front in wet weather conditions.

Take special care when driving behind goods vehicles, as they generate a considerable amount of spray, which reduces your visibility. Hold back to where you can see their mirrors.

If the road ahead is flooded, choose another route. Do not attempt to drive through it.

Road users should always follow recommended routes and obey signs closing roads to traffic that have been put there by the local council or An Garda Síochána.

After going through water, drive slowly with your foot on the brake pedal for a short distance – this helps to dry the brakes.

Be Safe. Be Seen. Drive with dipped headlights at all times to ensure that you are visible and that you can see other road users.

Beware of objects being blown out onto the road. Expect the unexpected.

Watch out for falling / fallen debris on the road and vehicles veering across the road.

Control of a vehicle may be affected by strong cross winds. High-sided vehicles and motorcyclists are particularly vulnerable to strong winds

Drivers should allow extra space between themselves and vulnerable road users such as cyclists and motorcyclists as they may be blown off course by strong winds.

Drive with dipped headlights at all times. ⚠️ Yellow Weather Warning – Rainfall ⚠️

📍 Carlow, Cork, Dublin, Kerry, Kilkenny, Waterford, Wexford, and Wicklow

📆 Wed 27, 7am – Thur 28, 12am

Heavy rain on Wednesday. Potential impacts:

• Difficult travel conditions

• Localised flooding

• Poor visibility#VisionZero pic.twitter.com/qwqKcOgbUI — RSA Ireland (@RSAIreland) September 26, 2023 The RSA has the following advice for pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists: Walk on the right-hand side of the road, facing traffic if there are no footpaths.

Cyclists should ensure that they and their bike are visible to other road users by investing in a good set of front and rear lights (white at the front, red at the back) and by wearing clothes that help you be seen on your bike. Consider wearing high visibility material.

Take extra care when crossing the road or cycling in extremely windy conditions, as a sudden gust of wind could blow you into the path of an oncoming vehicle.

Be Safe. Be Seen. Visibility and light are reduced in poor weather conditions. Keep safe by making sure you can be seen. Wear bright clothing and consider wearing high visibility material. Hayley Halpin here to bring you the latest weather news for the next few hours as Storm Agnes hits Ireland. First, here’s a quick recap of the weather warnings currently in place across the island of Ireland. A Status Orange wind warning is in place for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Kerry, Tipperary and Waterford until 5pm. Another Status Orange rain warning is in place until 3pm for Cork, Kerry and Waterford. There’s a Status Yellow warning for rain in counties Carlow, Dublin, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Kerry and Waterford until midnight. A Status Yellow wind warning is in place for Leinster, Munster and Galway until midnight. In the North, a Yellow wind warning is in place for the six counties until 7am tomorrow. You can read more about Met Éireann’s warning’s on its website here.

