LIVE: Warning to motorists to exercise caution as Storm Agnes hits Ireland

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
WEATHER WARNINGS ARE in place in many parts of the country today as Storm Agnes hits Ireland.
A Status Orange wind warning is in place for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Kerry, Tipperary and Waterford until 5pm.
Another Status Orange rain warning is in place until 3pm for Cork, Kerry and Waterford.
A number of Status Yellow wind and rain warnings are in place, too.
Stick with us throughout the day as we bring you the latest weather updates.
Here’s a look at Storm Agnes as it progresses across Ireland and the UK:
Homelessness services have warned their service-users of potentially dangerous weather conditions.
The Dublin Region Homeless Executive has implemented its extreme weather protocol, increasing bed capacity by 50 beds.
Its outreach service will also be working directly with rough sleepers from 7am to 1am daily, as usual.
Status Yellow rain warning issued for Dublin from 7am tomorrow to midnight (Wed 27/09) along with wind warning for Leinster. Please alert #DublinOutreach teams if you see anyone sleeping rough, via any of the options listed below. @DubCityCouncil @dlrcc @Fingalcoco @sdublincoco pic.twitter.com/r0UBfRXhQp— Homeless Dublin (@HomelessDublin) September 26, 2023
In an update yesterday afternoon, Cork County Council said its severe weather assessment team had convened and had crews on standby in several known risk areas across the county.
Crews were out clearing inlets and gullies. Sandbags and pumping arrangements were also put place in known problem areas.
The council has asking the public to stand high, stay dry and stay away from the coast, rivers and lakes.
Mallow Castle and playground will be closed today.
#StormAgnes— Cork County Council (@Corkcoco) September 26, 2023
➡️Issues such as flooding and road damage should be reported to your local Council Office during working hours (9am to 5pm) visit https://t.co/NjXHFcF32T for details
➡️Outside working hours, contact us via our Emergency Out of Hours number (021) 4800048
1/2 pic.twitter.com/v6ZxNedbb3
Do you have any loose furniture in your back garden today that could pose a flight risk?
Dublin Fire Brigade is warning people that there’s still time to secure items in their gardens.
With a wind warning issued by @MetEireann for #StormAgnes there's still time to secure things in the garden.— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) September 27, 2023
We are regularly called to trampolines and similar in places they shouldn't be following a storm.
📸 Rathfarnham during a previous storm pic.twitter.com/0CmWVCN1rF
While some counties have not been issued any warnings today, the whole island will be impacted by bad weather, with a wet and windy day expected nationwide.
The centre of the storm will approach the southwest of the country this morning.
There is potential for coastal flooding, fallen trees and power outages in affected areas.
Here’s a look at the storm making its way towards Ireland and the UK:
Stunning image showing drier air being wrapped into the cyclone this morning.#StormAgnes pic.twitter.com/kBhcDAjPuS— Kildare Weather (@KildareMet) September 27, 2023
The M8 in Tipperary has been closed on the northbound side between Twomileborris and Urlingford due to a collision.
Drivers, cyclists, motorcyclists and pedestrians are being encouraged to exercise care on the roads today.
The RSA is asking drivers to heed the following advice:
⚠️ Yellow Weather Warning – Rainfall ⚠️— RSA Ireland (@RSAIreland) September 26, 2023
📍 Carlow, Cork, Dublin, Kerry, Kilkenny, Waterford, Wexford, and Wicklow
📆 Wed 27, 7am – Thur 28, 12am
Heavy rain on Wednesday. Potential impacts:
• Difficult travel conditions
• Localised flooding
• Poor visibility#VisionZero pic.twitter.com/qwqKcOgbUI
The RSA has the following advice for pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists:
Hayley Halpin here to bring you the latest weather news for the next few hours as Storm Agnes hits Ireland.
First, here’s a quick recap of the weather warnings currently in place across the island of Ireland.
A Status Orange wind warning is in place for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Kerry, Tipperary and Waterford until 5pm.
Another Status Orange rain warning is in place until 3pm for Cork, Kerry and Waterford.
There’s a Status Yellow warning for rain in counties Carlow, Dublin, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Kerry and Waterford until midnight.
A Status Yellow wind warning is in place for Leinster, Munster and Galway until midnight.
In the North, a Yellow wind warning is in place for the six counties until 7am tomorrow.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site