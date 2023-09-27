Advertisement

Wednesday 27 September 2023
Alamy Stock Photo Storm Agnes hit land in Bantry, Co Cork this morning
LIVE
LIVE: Warning to motorists to exercise caution as Storm Agnes hits Ireland
Status Orange wind and rain warnings are in place for numerous counties across the country today.
6.1k
21
36 minutes ago

WEATHER WARNINGS ARE in place in many parts of the country today as Storm Agnes hits Ireland.

A Status Orange wind warning is in place for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Kerry, Tipperary and Waterford until 5pm.

Another Status Orange rain warning is in place until 3pm for Cork, Kerry and Waterford.

A number of Status Yellow wind and rain warnings are in place, too.

Stick with us throughout the day as we bring you the latest weather updates.

1 minute ago 10:34AM

Here’s a look at Storm Agnes as it progresses across Ireland and the UK: 

8 minutes ago 10:26AM

Homelessness services have warned their service-users of potentially dangerous weather conditions.

The Dublin Region Homeless Executive has implemented its extreme weather protocol, increasing bed capacity by 50 beds.

Its outreach service will also be working directly with rough sleepers from 7am to 1am daily, as usual.

11 minutes ago 10:23AM

In an update yesterday afternoon, Cork County Council said its severe weather assessment team had convened and had crews on standby in several known risk areas across the county. 

Crews were out clearing inlets and gullies. Sandbags and pumping arrangements were also put place in known problem areas. 

The council has asking the public to stand high, stay dry and stay away from the coast, rivers and lakes. 

Mallow Castle and playground will be closed today. 

20 minutes ago 10:14AM

Do you have any loose furniture in your back garden today that could pose a flight risk? 

Dublin Fire Brigade is warning people that there’s still time to secure items in their gardens. 

27 minutes ago 10:07AM

While some counties have not been issued any warnings today, the whole island will be impacted by bad weather, with a wet and windy day expected nationwide.

The centre of the storm will approach the southwest of the country this morning.

There is potential for coastal flooding, fallen trees and power outages in affected areas.

30 minutes ago 10:04AM

The M8 in Tipperary has been closed on the northbound side between Twomileborris and Urlingford due to a collision.

32 minutes ago 10:02AM

Drivers, cyclists, motorcyclists and pedestrians are being encouraged to exercise care on the roads today. 

The RSA is asking drivers to heed the following advice:

  • Drivers need to slow down and allow a greater braking distance between themselves and the vehicle in front in wet weather conditions. 
  • Take special care when driving behind goods vehicles, as they generate a considerable amount of spray, which reduces your visibility. Hold back to where you can see their mirrors.
  • If the road ahead is flooded, choose another route. Do not attempt to drive through it. 
  • Road users should always follow recommended routes and obey signs closing roads to traffic that have been put there by the local council or An Garda Síochána.
  • After going through water, drive slowly with your foot on the brake pedal for a short distance – this helps to dry the brakes.
  • Be Safe. Be Seen. Drive with dipped headlights at all times to ensure that you are visible and that you can see other road users.
  • Beware of objects being blown out onto the road. Expect the unexpected.
  • Watch out for falling / fallen debris on the road and vehicles veering across the road.
  • Control of a vehicle may be affected by strong cross winds. High-sided vehicles and motorcyclists are particularly vulnerable to strong winds
  • Drivers should allow extra space between themselves and vulnerable road users such as cyclists and motorcyclists as they may be blown off course by strong winds.
  • Drive with dipped headlights at all times.

The RSA has the following advice for pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists:

  • Walk on the right-hand side of the road, facing traffic if there are no footpaths.
  • Cyclists should ensure that they and their bike are visible to other road users by investing in a good set of front and rear lights (white at the front, red at the back) and by wearing clothes that help you be seen on your bike. Consider wearing high visibility material.
  • Take extra care when crossing the road or cycling in extremely windy conditions, as a sudden gust of wind could blow you into the path of an oncoming vehicle.
  • Be Safe. Be Seen. Visibility and light are reduced in poor weather conditions. Keep safe by making sure you can be seen. Wear bright clothing and consider wearing high visibility material. 
35 minutes ago 9:59AM

Hayley Halpin here to bring you the latest weather news for the next few hours as Storm Agnes hits Ireland. 

First, here’s a quick recap of the weather warnings currently in place across the island of Ireland. 

A Status Orange wind warning is in place for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Kerry, Tipperary and Waterford until 5pm. 

Another Status Orange rain warning is in place until 3pm for Cork, Kerry and Waterford.

There’s a Status Yellow warning for rain in counties Carlow, Dublin, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Kerry and Waterford until midnight. 

A Status Yellow wind warning is in place for Leinster, Munster and Galway until midnight.

In the North, a Yellow wind warning is in place for the six counties until 7am tomorrow. 

Hayley Halpin
