Tuesday 16 November 2021
Four people arrested following explosion outside Liverpool hospital released without charge

A motive is still unclear but the incident has been declared a terrorist attack.

By Press Association Tuesday 16 Nov 2021, 8:30 AM
Emergency services outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital
Image: Peter Byrne
Image: Peter Byrne

FOUR PEOPLE ARRESTED under terrorism laws following the explosion outside a hospital for women and babies in Liverpool have been released without charge. 

A 32-year-old suspect died after the homemade device exploded in a taxi outside the Women’s Hospital in Liverpool shortly before 11am on Sunday.

The driver of the cab, named locally as David Perry, survived the incident and has since been discharged from hospital.

Four men arrested under terrorism laws in the Kensington area of Liverpool – three aged 21, 26 and 29, who were held on Sunday, and a man aged 20 who was detained yesterday – have now been released from police custody following interviews.

Assistant Chief Constable Russ Jackson, from Counter Terrorism Police North West, previously told journalists the explosive device had been “manufactured” and the force’s assumption was that it was built by the suspect in the taxi.

A motive is still unclear but the incident has been declared a terrorist attack. MI5 is assisting police with the investigation.

In an update yesterday evening, Assistant Chief Constable Jackson said “significant progress” had been made.

“We have a much greater understanding of the component parts of the device, how they were obtained and how the parts are likely to have been assembled,” he said.

“We have also recovered important evidence from the address at Rutland Avenue which is becoming central to the investigation.”

He said there was a “considerable way to go” in understanding how the incident was planned, prepared for and how it happened.

He added: “Following interviews with the arrested men, we are satisfied with the accounts they have provided and they have been released from police custody.”

Anyone who has any information is asked to call on 0161 856 1027 quoting Liverpool Women’s Hospital incident.

