#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Tuesday 12 April 2022
Advertisement

Living wage proposals to be brought to Government before summer, says Varadkar

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said indexing the tax bands further is needed now more than ever.

By Christina Finn Tuesday 12 Apr 2022, 6:30 PM
26 minutes ago 1,387 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5736936
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

TÁNAISTE LEO VARADKAR has received the Low Pay Commission’s report on establishing a living wage in Ireland and plans to bring proposals to Government before the summer recess. 

Speaking at the Royal College of Physicians this evening, Varadkar said he had just received the report, indicating the Government will be among the early movers in adopting a national, mandatory living wage. 

Varadkar also used his speech to reiterate that he believes now is the time to index the tax bands further.

He said opinion is divided on how to calculate what a living wage should be. 

“I see merit in the basket of goods and services approach – that each year we would decide what is needed to achieve an agreed standard of living – but I also think that approach would be subjective. We would have inconclusive debates about what should be in the basket and how much should be in it,” he said.

However, Varadkar said an alternative approach is setting the living wage as a percentage of the median wage.

“This approach is simpler and provides certainty,” he added. 

Speaking about concerns Irish businesses might have, particularly having endured a two year pandemic and now facing increased costs due to the war in Ukraine, Varadkar said any reforms to wages should be phased in.

Phased approach

In the UK, a targeted future living wage rate was set five years in advance, he said.

“This is something we could do in Ireland. Companies would have the time to plan, prepare and adjust,” said the Tánaiste. 

“A living wage will be an important milestone for workers in Ireland,” he said. 

Related Reads

11.04.22 VAT on gas and electricity could be cut to 9% under Government proposals to tackle cost of living crisis
07.04.22 Cost of living anxieties mount as inflation accelerates to 6.7% in March
06.04.22 'Real' incomes to fall for first time since 2013 with inflation outpacing wage growth

Varadkar said the inflationary cycle right now cements the need to index the tax bands further.

He said employers should look at pay increases for workers, but added:

“I do believe there should be pay rises and indeed further increases in pensions and welfare.

“I also believe that it is a mistake to think that pay rises will solve the problem of inflation. Pay rises won’t bring down the price of anything. And pay rises could actually contribute to inflation and make the situation worse. That is why we have to look at these things in the round,” said Varadkar.

He said there is a need “to reduce the income tax burden on middle-income earners in particular so they can keep their pay rise if they get one and at least get something back in their pockets if they don’t”. 

“I can’t understand why the Opposition parties continue to oppose the indexation of tax bands. 

“The case for it is never stronger than now given inflation. Not to do so puts the entire burden on the employer to provide pay rises and will leave some workers with nothing if their employer cannot afford to do so,” he added.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

October’s budget

Giving a hint what might makes it way into Budget 2023, Varadkar said next year, increased subsidies should be used to reduce the costs of childcare “considerably” for parents. 

“This will increase disposable family incomes and make it more attractive for parents to return to the labour market thus helping to fill vacant positions and moderate wage inflation,” he said.

“We should also reduce charges for healthcare, the cost of public transport and higher education. Other Europeans simply do not have to pay so much to see their doctor, attend a hospital or buy medicines,” he added. 

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie