Gardaí appeal for witnesses after woman's body discovered in Kerry house

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for witnesses following the discovery of a woman’s body at a home in Kerry yesterday.

The woman was found at a house at Lixnaw in Kerry yesterday afternoon. A post-mortem has been carried out but gardaí said they are n0t releasing that information due to “operational reasons”.

However, they did say they are keeping “an open mind” in relation to the investigation.

A garda spokesman said “Gardaí in Listowel are appealing to any person with any information in relation to this investigation to contact them at Listowel Garda Station on 068 50820, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.