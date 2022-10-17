Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Monday 17 October 2022
Advertisement

'I will lead the Conservatives into the next election', Truss declares

The British prime minister said her fiscal policies “went too far and too fast”.

By Press Association Monday 17 Oct 2022, 10:24 PM
38 minutes ago 4,036 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5895862
Image: PA
Image: PA

LIZ TRUSS HAS apologised for her “mistakes” and pledged to lead the Tories into the next general election in an interview with the BBC this evening as pressure mounted on the new prime minister to face consequences for the turmoil her policies have brought.

Truss said she has “adjusted” the government’s approach after fiscal policies shook the markets.

She said putting in place a new Chancellor – Jeremy Hunt – came with a fresh strategy to “restore economic stability”.

“I do think it is the mark of an honest politician who does say, yes, I’ve made a mistake,” she said.

Truss is battling to save her premiership after her economic agenda was left in tatters by the dismantling of her former chancellor’s landmark mini-budget.

Earlier today, Hunt scaled back the energy support package and ditched “almost all” the tax cuts announced by his predecessor.

Tonight, Truss said she wanted to “accept responsibility and say sorry for the mistakes that have been made”.

“I wanted to act… to help people with their energy bills to deal with the issue of high taxes, but we went too far and too fast. I’ve acknowledged that,” she told the BBC.

She said she is “sticking around” because she was “elected to deliver for this country”.

“I will lead the Conservatives into the next general election,” she stated.

Pushed on whether that was a ‘definite’, she said she is “not focused on internal debates within the Conservative Party”.

The pressure on Truss gained traction this evening with five Tories now openly calling for her to go after just six weeks in power.

Related Read

14.10.22 Truss sacks Kwarteng and makes another mini-budget u-turn in bid to save her premiership

MP Charles Walker was the latest to make the case for her exit.

He told Sky News’ Beth Rigby: “I think her position is untenable. She has put colleagues, the country, through a huge amount of unnecessary pain and upset and worry.”

The situation “can only be remedied” with “a new prime minister”, he said.

Earlier, the Truss’ press secretary said there had been no point today when the prime minister thought her time was up.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie