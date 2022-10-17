'I will lead the Conservatives into the next election', Truss declares

LIZ TRUSS HAS apologised for her “mistakes” and pledged to lead the Tories into the next general election in an interview with the BBC this evening as pressure mounted on the new prime minister to face consequences for the turmoil her policies have brought.

Truss said she has “adjusted” the government’s approach after fiscal policies shook the markets.

She said putting in place a new Chancellor – Jeremy Hunt – came with a fresh strategy to “restore economic stability”.

“I do think it is the mark of an honest politician who does say, yes, I’ve made a mistake,” she said.

Truss is battling to save her premiership after her economic agenda was left in tatters by the dismantling of her former chancellor’s landmark mini-budget.

Earlier today, Hunt scaled back the energy support package and ditched “almost all” the tax cuts announced by his predecessor.

Tonight, Truss said she wanted to “accept responsibility and say sorry for the mistakes that have been made”.

“I wanted to act… to help people with their energy bills to deal with the issue of high taxes, but we went too far and too fast. I’ve acknowledged that,” she told the BBC.

She said she is “sticking around” because she was “elected to deliver for this country”.

“I will lead the Conservatives into the next general election,” she stated.

Pushed on whether that was a ‘definite’, she said she is “not focused on internal debates within the Conservative Party”.

The pressure on Truss gained traction this evening with five Tories now openly calling for her to go after just six weeks in power.

MP Charles Walker was the latest to make the case for her exit.

He told Sky News’ Beth Rigby: “I think her position is untenable. She has put colleagues, the country, through a huge amount of unnecessary pain and upset and worry.”

The situation “can only be remedied” with “a new prime minister”, he said.

Earlier, the Truss’ press secretary said there had been no point today when the prime minister thought her time was up.