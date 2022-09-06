Boris Johnson makes farewell speech as Liz Truss prepares to enter No 10

Liz Truss waves as she departs Conservative Campaign Headquarters in London

LIZ TRUSS WILL enter Downing Street after her triumph in the Tory leadership contest, as Boris Johnson this morning made his farewell speech outside No 10.

Kicking off his valedictory speech outside Downing Street this morning, Johnson said: “This it it, folks.”

“Thank you everybody for coming out so early this morning. In only a couple of hours I will be in Balmoral to see Her Majesty the Queen and the torch will finally be passed to a new Conservative leader,” he said.

“The baton will be handed over in what has unexpectedly turned out to be a relay race. They changed the rules halfway through, but never mind that now.”

Johnson also celebrated the success of the vaccines rollout during his speech.

“Through that lacquered black door, a new prime minister will shortly go to meet a fantastic group of public servants,” he said.

“The people who got Brexit done. The people who delivered the fastest vaccine rollout in Europe, and never forget 70% of the entire population got a dose within six months – faster than any comparable country. That is government for you. That’s this Conservative government.”

Tory MPs who had gathered to watch Johnson’s farewell speech at Downing Street broke into cheers as he finished his address.

Johnson held his wife’s hand and shook hands with officials as he left the street to rapturous applause.

However, as soon as the exiting prime minister began his speech, protesters began playing “Bye Bye Boris” from Kings Charles Street, which runs parallel to Downing Street.

The song is a remix of “Bye Bye Baby” which anti-Brexit campaigner Steve Bray and his supporters often play during protests.

Others could be heard shouting from Whitehall.

Outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes a speech outside 10 Downing Street Source: PA Images

Meanwhile, Truss will fly to Balmoral today where she will be formally invited by the British queen to form a government.

She will then return to Westminster where she is expected to address the nation for the first time as prime minister before getting down to the business of appointing her ministerial team.

A number of key allies and supporters have already been pencilled in for some of the most senior roles, including Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng who is widely expected to be given the crucial role of chancellor.

If confirmed he will have the task of delivering on her promised “bold” plan to deal with surging energy bills which have plunged households and businesses into crisis.

The Daily Telegraph reported that among the measures under consideration was a scheme – costing tens of billions of pounds – to freeze bills until the next general election in 2024.

Details could be set out as early as Thursday as the new administration seeks to reassure worried voters following a summer of political paralysis.

Other key appointments are expected to include Attorney General Suella Braverman, who is tipped for promotion to home secretary, and Education Secretary James Cleverly, who is expected to be the new foreign secretary.

Therese Coffey, the Work and Pensions Secretary who is described as Truss’s closest friend at Westminster, is thought to be in line to become health secretary while Ben Wallace is expected to remain as Defence Secretary.

Other appointments will be closely scrutinised by Tory MPs for signs that she is prepared to bring in ministers who did not necessarily support her in the leadership race.

Truss did not enjoy the support of the majority of MPs during the parliamentary stage of the contest, with former chancellor Sunak coming out on top among fellow Tories.

And her 57% to 43% margin of victory in the final ballot of the party, while comfortable, was still narrower than the last three Tory leadership contests that went to a vote.

Sunak indicated that he did not expect to be offered a new ministerial role – although he insisted he would give Truss his “full support” from the backbenches.

However one of his leading supporters, the senior backbencher Mel Stride, said it was essential the new administration drew MPs from across the party.

“It is very important that what we see is an inclusive government – reaching out to all sides of the party based on talent and ability,” he told Channel 4 News.

Cleverly dismissed suggestions that the new cabinet would represent a move to the right – from where Truss drew much of her support during the leadership race.

“I have heard that accusation at the formation of every government that had a Conservative at the head,” he said.

Nevertheless there is expected to be a significant clear-out of ministers, with Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab – who described Ms Truss’s tax plans as an “electoral suicide note” – likely to be among the casualties.

Even before Truss had taken office, Pritel Patel announced that she was standing down as Home Secretary having seen her job heavily linked in the media with Braverman.

A fierce Johnson loyalist, Patel was one of the few Cabinet ministers who did not publicly declare for either candidate during the leadership race.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries – another outspoken defender of the outgoing Prime Minister – has also chosen to return to the backbenches, despite being offered the chance to carry on.

She remains loyal to Truss, however, and is expected to be awarded a peerage in Johnson’s resignation honours list.

Nigel Adams, another close ally, also tendered his resignation as Cabinet Office Minister.

The weather could result in Truss addressing the nation for the first time as prime minister this afternoon inside No 10 rather than outside the Downing Street door, as is tradition.

Includes reporting by Press Association