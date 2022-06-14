Lizzo removes offensive lyric from new song after criticism

LIZZO HAS REMOVED a derogatory term for disabled people from her latest song after public criticism.

The controversy erupted immediately after the song Grrrls – from the upcoming album Special – was released on Friday.

In the first verse, the musician used a derogatory term for a type of cerebral palsy called spastic diplegia.

It prompted condemnation from fans and disability advocates and videos and messages explaining why the term was offensive were widely shared on Twitter and TikTok.

Among the messages to gain traction was a tweet from disability advocate Hannah Diviney, who outlined why the word had upset people.

Advertisement

Hey @lizzo my disability Cerebral Palsy is literally classified as Spastic Diplegia (where spasticity refers to unending painful tightness in my legs) your new song makes me pretty angry + sad. ‘Spaz’ doesn’t mean freaked out or crazy. It’s an ableist slur. It’s 2022. Do better. — Hannah Diviney (@hannah_diviney) June 12, 2022

I’m disappointed in @lizzo for using the word “sp@z” in her new song “Grrrls”. There’s no excuse for using an ableist insult in a song in 2022. As someone who champions women, plus size people and others whom society treats poorly, Lizzo preaches inclusivity and should do better. — Callum Stephen (He/Him) (@AutisticCallum_) June 11, 2022

The artist, who has built a reputation for promoting body positivity and self-love, announced that she has removed the lyric in a written public apology.

“It has been brought to my attention that there is a harmful word in my new song Grrrls. Let me make one thing clear: I never want to promote derogatory language,” she wrote.

As a fat black woman in America, I have had many hurtful words used against me so I understand the power words can have (whether intentionally, or in my case, unintentionally.)

She said she was proud to release a new version of the song with a changed lyric.

The reworked version of Grrrls now contains the lyric “hold me back” in place of the offensive line. Lizzo said the change was “the result of me listening and taking action”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“As an influential artist I’m dedicated to being part of the change I’ve been waiting to see in the world,” she said.

The new version has replaced the original on streaming services including Spotify, YouTube and Apple Music.

The lyric change and apology drew praise from fans, including Diveney who described Lizzo as a “true ally”.

“I’m going to cry. Thank you so much for hearing us Lizzo and for understanding that this was only ever meant gently and being open to learning, it honestly means the world. You’re a real true ally,” she wrote.