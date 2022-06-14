#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Tuesday 14 June 2022
Advertisement

Lizzo removes offensive lyric from new song after criticism

The artist announced that she has removed the derogatory lyric in a written public apology.

By Céimin Burke Tuesday 14 Jun 2022, 10:08 AM
1 hour ago 10,208 Views 27 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5790162
Lizzo released a written apology yesterday.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Lizzo released a written apology yesterday.
Lizzo released a written apology yesterday.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

LIZZO HAS REMOVED a derogatory term for disabled people from her latest song after public criticism.

The controversy erupted immediately after the song Grrrls – from the upcoming album Special – was released on Friday.

In the first verse, the musician used a derogatory term for a type of cerebral palsy called spastic diplegia.

It prompted condemnation from fans and disability advocates and videos and messages explaining why the term was offensive were widely shared on Twitter and TikTok. 

Among the messages to gain traction was a tweet from disability advocate Hannah Diviney, who outlined why the word had upset people.

The artist, who has built a reputation for promoting body positivity and self-love, announced that she has removed the lyric in a written public apology.

“It has been brought to my attention that there is a harmful word in my new song Grrrls. Let me make one thing clear: I never want to promote derogatory language,” she wrote.

As a fat black woman in America, I have had many hurtful words used against me so I understand the power words can have (whether intentionally, or in my case, unintentionally.)

She said she was proud to release a new version of the song with a changed lyric.

The reworked version of Grrrls now contains the lyric “hold me back” in place of the offensive line. Lizzo said the change was “the result of me listening and taking action”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“As an influential artist I’m dedicated to being part of the change I’ve been waiting to see in the world,” she said.

The new version has replaced the original on streaming services including Spotify, YouTube and Apple Music.

The lyric change and apology drew praise from fans, including Diveney who described Lizzo as a “true ally”.

“I’m going to cry. Thank you so much for hearing us Lizzo and for understanding that this was only ever meant gently and being open to learning, it honestly means the world. You’re a real true ally,” she wrote.

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (27)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie