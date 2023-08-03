Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Thursday 3 August 2023 Dublin: 16°C
Alamy Stock Photo Lizzo at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.
# entertainment industry
Lizzo rejects allegations made by former dancers, calling them 'sensationalised stories'
The singer said that she would not let the allegations made against her ‘overshadow’ her ‘good work’.
1.5k
0
19 minutes ago

POP STAR LIZZO has rejected claims that she discriminated against former employees on the basis of their weight, after a lawsuit was brought against her by three former backup dancers. 

The singer tweeted a statement, which said she would “never criticise or terminate an employee because of their weight”, 

She also called the claims made in the lawsuit “sensationalised stories”, and said that she is not the “villain” that “people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days”. 

The legal filing alleges that Lizzo (real name Melissa Jefferson) pressured one dancer, Arianna Davis, into touching a nude performer at a club in Amsterdam. 

It also claims that Lizzo made comments about the weight of former employees, and created a “hostile working environment”, and includes an allegation of false imprisonment against Lizzo’s production company. 

Religious harassment, disability discrimination and fat-shaming are also included in the allegations. 

Responding to the allegations, Lizzo said: 

“I am not here to be looked at as a victim, but I also know that I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days. 

“I am very open with my sexuality and expressing myself but I cannot accept or allow people to use that openness to make me out to be something I am not. 

“There is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world. I know what it feels like to be body shamed on a daily basis.”

The singer added: “I’m hurt but I will not let the good work I’ve done in the world be overshadowed by this.”

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Eimer McAuley
eimermcauley@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags