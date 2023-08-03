Lizzo rejects allegations made by former dancers, calling them 'sensationalised stories'

POP STAR LIZZO has rejected claims that she discriminated against former employees on the basis of their weight, after a lawsuit was brought against her by three former backup dancers.

The singer tweeted a statement, which said she would “never criticise or terminate an employee because of their weight”,

She also called the claims made in the lawsuit “sensationalised stories”, and said that she is not the “villain” that “people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days”.

The legal filing alleges that Lizzo (real name Melissa Jefferson) pressured one dancer, Arianna Davis, into touching a nude performer at a club in Amsterdam.

It also claims that Lizzo made comments about the weight of former employees, and created a “hostile working environment”, and includes an allegation of false imprisonment against Lizzo’s production company.

Religious harassment, disability discrimination and fat-shaming are also included in the allegations.

Responding to the allegations, Lizzo said:

“I am not here to be looked at as a victim, but I also know that I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days.

“I am very open with my sexuality and expressing myself but I cannot accept or allow people to use that openness to make me out to be something I am not.

“There is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world. I know what it feels like to be body shamed on a daily basis.”

The singer added: “I’m hurt but I will not let the good work I’ve done in the world be overshadowed by this.”