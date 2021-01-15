#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 15 January 2021
Lloyds Pharmacy suspends Irish online doctor services due to Brexit law changes

The company said it is trying to restore the service to Irish users.

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 15 Jan 2021, 3:06 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Michael715
LLOYDS PHARMACY CHAIN has been forced to suspend its online doctor service due to Brexit.

The company has contacted its customers to inform them that law changes following Brexit mean that they are currently not allowed to offer the service. 

The service allows patients to get prescriptions for specific medications without seeing a doctor face-to-face.

Lloyds said that the reason they have had to suspend the service is down to a law which now states UK-based doctors can not prescribe Irish patients medications. 

A statement from Lloyds reads: “Unfortunately, we’ve had to temporarily suspend our service in Ireland and you won’t be able to place any more orders for the moment. 

“This is due to a change in the law linked to the end of the Brexit transition period which means out Irish-registered but UK-based clinicians can no longer prescribe to our Irish patients.”

Lloyds customers had been sent an email in the days leading up to the New Year which stated that their service would not be affected by Brexit. 

“We want to take this opportunity to apologise for any confusion or disruption this might cause to the way you get your treatments. We’re doing everything we can to get the service back up and running. We’ll update you as soon as possible,” the statement added.

 

Lloyds has been contacted for further comment.  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie