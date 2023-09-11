Thousands of local authority workers begin industrial action today

FÓRSA TRADE UNION members working in local authorities are beginning industrial action today.

The union, which represents over 12,000 local authority workers, said that the decision to take action comes in response to the “failure” of local authority management to engage on the establishment of a job evaluation scheme for workers.

Such a scheme would assess if a job’s grade is appropriately matched to its duties and responsibilities.

From today, workers participating in the strike will adhere to an indefinite ban on non-statutory political representations from TDs, senators and councillors.

This means that they won’t respond to queries from politicians.

These workers include clerical, administrative, technical and professional staff.

Advertisement

Marie Sherlock, the Labour Party’s spokesperson on workers rights, said that this dispute is about “modestly paid workers” making sure their jobs are properly graded and remunerated.

She urged Darragh O’Brien, the minister responsible, to intervene to ensure that the dispute goes back to the WRC with meaningful engagement from the Local Government Management Agency.

Fórsa said that it will announce further action “up to and including strike action” in due course.

🚨Industrial action on Monday



1000s of Local Gov workers begin stage 1 of industrial action: no engagement with political reps.



We've negotiated in good faith with @LGMAIreland but management have forced us to this.



Our members are working above & beyond - job evaluations NOW! — Fórsa trade union (@forsa_union_ie) September 7, 2023

Richy Carrothers, the union’s National Secretary, said that local authority management reps have failed to “engage meaningfully in resolving this dispute”, despite its commitment to do so in a joint referral to the Work Place Relations Commission.

“There is absolute determination among Fórsa’s membership to secure an appropriate job evaluation scheme in local government, and the action due to commence next week will illustrate that determination.

“Any attempts to circumvent or undermine the industrial action, or any attempts to intimidate or threaten Fórsa members engaging in this legitimate action, will likely lead to an immediate escalation of the dispute,” he said.