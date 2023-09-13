Local councillors to be given €2,500 allowance for personal security

LOCAL COUNCILLORS WILL soon be able to receive compensation up to €2,500 for personal security measures in response to safety concerns.

New regulations have been signed today setting out a scheme that will allow councillors to claim up to 50% of their personal security costs to a maximum value of €2,500, whichever amount is lower.

Minister for State for Local Government Kieran O’Donnell said that the allowance “has been introduced in light of increased security and safety incidents experienced by Councillors”.

Advertisement

“I would hope that this allowance will support and ensure that current and future serving councillors can continue to carry out the excellent and vital work they do locally for their communities,” O’Donnell said.

Eligible expenses will include the installation of intruder alarms, CCTV and panic buttons or a GPS-tracked panic button app.

Work to install any security measures must be carried out by Private Security Authority registered installers and must meet industry standards.

It is hoped that the allowance will enable councillors to implement measures to improve their personal physical security at their homes following a review by a member of An Garda Síochána, according to the Department of Housing and Local Government.

The allowance will be given on a one-off, vouched basis and will be administered by local authorities, which will receive guidelines on how to operate the scheme.