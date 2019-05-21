This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Tuesday 21 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Fianna Fáil election candidate assaulted by youth on scrambler bike during community clean-up

Gardaí confirmed they were investigating the incident.

By Conor McCrave Tuesday 21 May 2019, 11:34 AM
7 minutes ago 725 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4644771
File photo
Image: Garda Press
File photo
File photo
Image: Garda Press

A FIANNA FÁIL local election candidate was the victim of an attack in Dublin while taking part in a community clean-up day last weekend.

A gang of youths, on scrambler bikes, approached the first-time candidate after breaking a red light and crashing off their bikes, on Sunday.

When another women involved in the community initiative gestured that they had broken the red light, they came towards them and one of them began to hit Batten with a brush, leaving her with a broken wrist.

“We were minding our own business. We were just finishing up, myself and another lady, cleaning up the outskirts as you enter the estate.” she told Newstalk Breakfast today.

“While we were doing that two fellas came by breaking the red lights at that junction in Santry, which is particularly dangerous and the lady beside me pointed and said ‘see that, they’re after breaking those lights’.

“They had no helmets but they had these kind of masks on them,” she added.

Fianna Fáil has been calling for stricter regulations around the use of scrambler bikes following a rise in the number on injuries caused by them.

“They’re an absolute nuisance and with that, one of the lads turned around to look at myself, and the other lady, [and] he went into the back of a car and he fell off the bike.

“He got back on the bike and turned away and we got back to work and within a few minutes we heard them squealing back, coming towards us, and one of the lads got off the scrambler and started screaming and shouting.

“He accused the lady of causing the accident, I don’t know whether he might have got distracted, or heard her, but other than that there was no rationale for it.”

One of the youths picked up a brush that the ladies had been using for the clean up and began hitting the 32-year-old with it.

“He picked up a sweeping brush and went running for the other lady,” Batten said.

“I tried to run after him and get the sweeping brush off him but then it kind of came into a bit of an altercation.

“He managed to, with the edge of the brush, hit my arm and wrist and he managed to push me aside and he continued on running.

“I’ve got a broken wrist and cuts and bruises,” she added.

“The unfortunate thing about this is that it’s getting coverage because I am a candidate but these things are happening day in day out.”

Gardaí confirmed they were investigating the assault.

“Gardaí are investigating a report of a minor assault on a female, in her 30s, on Sunday 19 May 2019 at approximately 2pm in the Oak Park area of Santry, Dublin 9,” a spokesperson said.

Investigations are ongoing.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie