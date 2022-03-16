#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 16 March 2022
Lock of Michael Collins’ hair sells for over €21,000 at auction

A revolver owned by the republican leader was also sold for over €10,000.

By Press Association Wednesday 16 Mar 2022, 12:18 PM
1 hour ago 3,050 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5712938
Auctioneer Karl Bennett holding a lock of Michael Collins hair at Bloomfield Auctions in east Belfast.
Image: PA
Auctioneer Karl Bennett holding a lock of Michael Collins hair at Bloomfield Auctions in east Belfast.
Auctioneer Karl Bennett holding a lock of Michael Collins hair at Bloomfield Auctions in east Belfast.
Image: PA

A LOCK OF hair belonging to Michael Collins has sold for £18,000 (€21,410) at auction.

A revolver the republican leader reputedly had on his person when helping spring fellow revolutionary and future taoiseach Eamon De Valera from Lincoln Jail in 1919 has also gone under the hammer, selling for £9,000 (€10,697).

The items from the War of Independence/Civil War era were sold at a militaria-themed auction in Belfast.

Documents from Collins’ close friend Emmet Dalton, including an evocative account of his assassination in Co Cork 100 years ago, was bought for £10,000 (€11,890) at the sale at Bloomfield Auctions.

6b52abfd-5d41-4a08-aabc-778ba5a96ade A lock of Michael Collins’ hair, a revolver he once owned and Emmet Dalton’s account of his death.

Bloomfield managing director and auctioneer Karl Bennett said he is delighted with the interest the lots attracted.

Explaining the provenance of the lock of hair, he said it had been kept for years by Kitty Kiernan, Collins’ former fiancée.

Bennett said it was then passed down through the family of Felix Cronin, the man who married Kiernan.

“Collins’ lock of hair is definitely up there with some of the most obscure items we’ve had through our doors and I was delighted to see it make £18,000,” said the auctioneer.

“The Dalton documents that we received gave a fascinating insight into his relationship with Collins and indeed the extent of the situation in Ireland at that time.

“In total, these documents sold for around £10,000 but among them was a detailed account of Collins’ death in 1922 which sold for just over £1,000.”

Bennett added: “I believe Dalton may have been collating these documents to either make his own movie or write his own book about Collins. It’s well known that that was one of his biggest regrets in life – not making a movie about the life of Collins.

“It’s safe to say that each of these items tell a phenomenal story and come from a very important and influential time in this island’s history.

“Some people may question the need to sell, or indeed purchase items such as these, but a great deal can be learnt from history, which is why I feel that it’s imperative for us to remember.”

About the author
Press Association

