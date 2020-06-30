This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 16 °C Tuesday 30 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Childline contacts surge to over 70,000 during three months of Covid-19 restrictions

The number of contacts to Childline.ie doubled compared to the same period in 2019.

By Tadgh McNally Tuesday 30 Jun 2020, 3:05 PM
56 minutes ago 1,433 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5137067
Image: Shutterstock/mooremedia
Image: Shutterstock/mooremedia

THE NUMBER OF contacts to Childline surpassed 70,000 during the three months of lockdown, with domestic abuse, self-harm, suicide and Covid-19 anxiety some of the most common issues raised.

A total of 72,701 calls, texts and online messages were sent by children during the period 15 March to 28 June. 

During the three months, twice as many children used the Childline website as had used it during the same period in 2019.

John Church, the chief executive of the Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children said that the lockdown could be a frightening time for children.

“While many children enjoyed spending time in the love and warmth of their family, for others this was a frightening time in which they were at home with their tormentor 24 hours a day, every day,” said Church.

More and more children and young people began turning to Childline for support online – they may not have felt comfortable having their conversation overheard at home.

The biggest spike was seen between 27 and 29 March, the first weekend where severe lockdown measures were put in place.

“The last few weeks have shown us that abuse, mental health difficulties and other issues do not stop in a pandemic. In many cases, they are experienced more acutely,” said Church.

Church also welcomed the appointment of Roderic O’Gorman as Minister for Children, Disability, Equality and Integration, and that the voice of children remains at the cabinet table.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Childline thanked its volunteers for working to keep the service operating 24/7, across phone, text and online.

Childline is available to any child and young person up to the age of 18. It can be contacted online at Childline.ie, by calling 1800 66 66 66 or by texting to 50101.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie