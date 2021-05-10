#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 10 May 2021
New financial supports being examined for those most affected by lockdown, says Tánaiste

According to Varadkar, there are approximately 100,000 people who will be returning to work this month.

By Tadgh McNally Monday 10 May 2021, 6:00 AM
24 minutes ago 601 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5432847

TÁNAISTE LEO VARADKAR has said that the government is examining new financial supports for businesses that have been most affected by the lockdown.

It comes as many businesses reopen today for the first time since December, with an expected 12,000 businesses reopening in total.

Varadkar says that all government financial supports will remain in place until at least June, with new supports to be announced later this month.

“Businesses can also be reassured that Government financial supports will remain in place at least until the end of June, and that we are working on new financial supports for those most affected by the lockdown. These will be announced at the end of May,” said Varadkar.

Varadkar also said that all businesses reopening today will be receiving double Covid Restrictions Support Scheme payments due to the high cost of reopening.

New advice under the Work Safely Protocol is also to be issued by the Department of Enterprise, with advice on ventilation and recommendations on how antigen testing can be used in workplaces expected.

However, Varadkar has encouraged people to continue to work at home if possible.

“The virus is still circulating, and around two-thirds of the adult population have yet to receive the vaccine.

“Mixing in the workplace can allow the virus to spread, so we all need to continue playing our part in defeating this cruel virus.”

“This has been the longest lockdown since the pandemic began. I am determined to do all we can to ensure that it is the last.”

