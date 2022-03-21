Investigation after man found dead in tent in Dublin city centre

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an investigation following the discovery of a man’s body in a tent in Dublin overnight.

Emergency services attended the scene at Loftus Lane, Dublin 1, at around 3am. Loftus Lane is located just off Bolton Street in the capital.

The man received treatment at the scene but was later pronounced deceased.

Gardaí said that the scene has now been preserved and that the post-mortem will determine the course of the investigation.

Advertisement



