Irish embassy urges people concerned for family or friends over London Bridge attack to contact it

Police and emergency services at the scene of an incident on London Bridge in central London.

Police and emergency services at the scene of an incident on London Bridge in central London.

THE IRISH EMBASSY in London has urged anyone with concerns for loved ones who may have been caught up in the London Bridge terror attack to contact them.

The Met Police this evening confirmed that one man, the suspected attacker has died in the incident and that they are treating the incident as a terrorist attack.

A device strapped to the body of the suspect is believed to have been a hoax device.

Police confirmed that a number of people have been injured in the incident.

The Irish embassy in London warned citizens to exercise caution in the aftermath of the attack.

It wrote on Twitter: “We are aware of reports of an incident at #LondonBridge and are monitoring the situation. Anyone with concerns can contact the embassy on +44 207 235 2171. We’d advise Irish citizens to exercise caution and follow the instructions of local authorities including @metpoliceuk.”