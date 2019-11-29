This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Friday 29 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

London Bridge: Two members of the public reported dead in terror attack

The BBC is reporting that two people died, quoting a Whitehall source.

By Press Association Friday 29 Nov 2019, 7:02 PM
41 minutes ago 11,166 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4912470

A MAN WEARING a fake suicide vest who went on a knife rampage in central London today reportedly killed two people before being shot dead by police.

Several people were stabbed by the knifeman before he was grappled to the ground and disarmed by members of the public on London Bridge.

The BBC, quoting a Whitehall source, reported that two of the victims had died. Other UK outlets are also reporting two members of the public were killed. 

Footage on social media showed one man being urged to move away by armed officers before the suspect was shot at point-blank range.

Another bystander could be seen carrying a large knife from the scene.

The members of the public who intervened have been widely praised, with Mayor of London Sadiq Khan hailing their “breathtaking heroism” and Prime Minister Boris Johnson their “extraordinary bravery”.

Eye-witnesses said the suspect appeared to be wearing a suicide vest but Neil Basu, the head of UK counter-terrorism policing, said the vest was a fake.

He said police were called at around 2pm on Friday to a stabbing “at a premises near London Bridge”.

The bridge was the scene of a terror attack in 2017 – also during a general election campaign – when eight victims were killed along with the three terrorists, who were also wearing fake suicide vests and armed with knives.

After being shot, the suspect in today’s attack raised his arms towards his head before lying still. A second knife could be seen on the ground near his body.

Basu told reporters: “A male suspect was shot by specialist armed officers from City of London police and I can confirm that this suspect died at the scene.”

Scotland Yard did not give any details of the number of injured.

Related Reads

29.11.19 Boris Johnson says those involved in London Bridge attack will be 'hunted down'
29.11.19 Irish embassy urges people concerned for family or friends over London Bridge attack to contact it
29.11.19 As it happened: Several injured in London Bridge terror attack, suspect shot dead by police

The London Ambulance Service declared it a major incident and one picture on social media appeared to show a body covered with a blanket.

Speaking in Downing Street, Johnson said: “To the best of our knowledge the incident has been contained and I pay tribute again to the work of the police and the emergency services and what they have done.

“But I would urge everybody, of course, to be vigilant and one cannot help but think back to what happened in 2017 in the same part of the city and I hope very much that people will be able as fast as possible to go about their normal business.”

The Independent Office for Police Conduct watchdog said it has launched an investigation into the police shooting of the London Bridge attacker which is standard for such incidents.

- With reporting from Daragh Brophy 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie