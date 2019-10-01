This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 1 October, 2019
Man detained after dousing himself with suspected flammable liquid by Parliament gates in London

The scene was made safe by units from the London Fire Brigade.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 1 Oct 2019, 12:07 PM
1 hour ago
https://jrnl.ie/4831950
Police near the scene in Westminster
Image: Catherine Wylie/PA Images
Police near the scene in Westminster
Police near the scene in Westminster
Image: Catherine Wylie/PA Images

THE MET POLICE in London have said a man has been detained after appearing to douse himself with a flammable liquid by the gates to the palace of Westminster.

In a statement, police confirmed officers became aware of the man, who had a lighter, at around 10.44am today and he was sprayed with a fire extinguisher.

There was no ignition and the man was detained. 

Conservative MP Huw Merriman wrote on Twitter: “Man next to me at Parliament’s carriage gates appears to have poured (what smells like) petrol on himself. Incredibly brave response from police, who are now helping him.”

London Fire Brigade and London Ambulance Service attended the scene in Parliament Square Garden by the House of Parliament. 

The scene was made safe by fire brigade officers who dispersed the suspected flammable liquid.

The man was taken to a central London hospital.

He has been detained under the Mental Health Act, police said. 

There were no reports of any injuries from the scene, and it has now reopened to the public. 

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

