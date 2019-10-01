Man detained after dousing himself with suspected flammable liquid by Parliament gates in London

Police near the scene in Westminster

THE MET POLICE in London have said a man has been detained after appearing to douse himself with a flammable liquid by the gates to the palace of Westminster.

In a statement, police confirmed officers became aware of the man, who had a lighter, at around 10.44am today and he was sprayed with a fire extinguisher.

There was no ignition and the man was detained.

Conservative MP Huw Merriman wrote on Twitter: “Man next to me at Parliament’s carriage gates appears to have poured (what smells like) petrol on himself. Incredibly brave response from police, who are now helping him.”

Man next to me at Parliament’s carriage gates appears to have poured (what smells like) petrol on himself. Incredibly brave response from police, who are now helping him. — Huw Merriman (@HuwMerriman) October 1, 2019 Source: Huw Merriman /Twitter

London Fire Brigade and London Ambulance Service attended the scene in Parliament Square Garden by the House of Parliament.

The scene was made safe by fire brigade officers who dispersed the suspected flammable liquid.

The man was taken to a central London hospital.

He has been detained under the Mental Health Act, police said.

There were no reports of any injuries from the scene, and it has now reopened to the public.