Londoners told to travel 'only if essential' as record-breaking heatwave expected

LONDON IS PREDICTED to be hotter than the Caribbean, the Western Sahara and popular holiday destinations in Europe as temperatures soar.

The Met Office has forecast that London could see highs of 38C when the heatwave sweeps across England.

The rise in temperatures has forced the UK Health Security Agency to issue a level 4 heat-health alert – described as an “emergency” – while the Met Office has issued the UK’s first red extreme heat warning, with both running from today until Wednesday.

London’s temperatures mean it will be warmer than Nassau in the Bahamas (32C), Kingston in Jamaica (33C), Malaga in Spain (28C), Athens in Greece (35C), Albufeira in Portugal (28C) and Dakhla, in the Western Sahara (24C).

Other areas of England will also experience hotter weather than the holiday destinations, with the Midlands predicted to see highs of 37C, East Anglia with 36C and the North West and North East with 33C.

It comes as new records were broken in Wales and Northern Ireland yesterday.

Advertisement

Hawarden, a village in northern Wales, reached 33C while Armagh in Northern Ireland was 27.7C.

Tuesday is meanwhile predicted to be even hotter, with temperatures possibly reaching 40C – a new record for England.

Scientists at the Met Office have said the 40C prediction is a result of climate change, warning that the 40C figure “could be as much as 10 times more likely in the current climate than under a natural climate unaffected by human influence”.

Some schools in several counties, including Nottinghamshire and Hampshire, have confirmed they will close, while train companies urged people not to travel on Monday and Tuesday.

Network Rail will close the East Coast Main Line between noon and 8pm on Tuesday for all locations between London King’s Cross and York and Leeds, with passengers warned not to travel.

Sam MacDougall, operations director for Network Rail said: “Closing the line to traffic is always a last resort but it is the right thing to do to keep people safe on Tuesday given the unprecedented heatwave forecast.

“The forecast temperatures are well above those which our infrastructure is designed for, and safety must come first.”