Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Monday 3 October 2022
Advertisement

Runner, 36, dies after collapsing at London Marathon

The man collapsed between miles 23 and 24, organisers said.

By Press Association Monday 3 Oct 2022, 6:08 PM
1 hour ago 10,513 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5883291
Image: PA
Image: PA

A 36-YEAR-old man has died after running in the London Marathon.

The man, from South East England, collapsed between miles 23 and 24, London Marathon Events said in a statement.

He received immediate medical treatment and an ambulance arrived within three minutes. However, he later died in a London hospital.

In a statement, London Marathon Events expressed their “sincere condolences” to the man’s friends and family.

“Everyone involved in the organisation of the London Marathon would like to express sincere condolences to his family and friends,” they said.

They added that the man’s family have requested privacy at this time.

The cause of death has yet to be established.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie