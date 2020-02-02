Man shot dead by police and two people injured in London terror attack

A MAN HAS been shot dead by police after several people were stabbed in a terror attack in London this afternoon.

The Met Police have confirmed that the man who was shot has been pronounced dead; the police believe that two people have been injured.

“We await updates on their conditions,” a statement said.

The incident, which took place in Streatham at 2pm today, has been declared as “terrorist-related”.

“At this stage it is believed a number of people have been stabbed,” the Metropolitan Police tweeted.

The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related.

The Metropolitan Police warned people to stay away from the Streatham area while the emergency services deal with the incident, and said that the scene has been “fully contained”.

A spokeswoman for London Ambulance Service told the Press Association: “We were called at 1.58pm today to reports of an incident in Streatham High Road.

“We are working closely with the other emergency services and are treating a number of patients at the scene. We will provide more details as soon as they are available.”

Eyewitness account

Gulled Bulhan, a 19-year-old student from Streatham, claimed to have witnessed the shooting on Streatham High Road.

He told the Press Association: “I was crossing the road when I saw a man with a machete and silver canisters on his chest being chased by what I assume was an undercover police officer – as they were in civilian clothing.

“The man was then shot. I think I heard three gunshots but I can’t quite remember. After that I ran into the library to get to safety.”

A large police cordon stretches from Streatham Hill station and there is a heavy police presence, including two police vans. Helicopters can be seen above the area.

West Midlands Police & Crime Commissioner David Jamieson called the event “really appalling”.

“My thoughts are with the victims, their families and the first responders,” he tweeted.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has thanked emergency services responding to the incident in Streatham: “My thoughts are with the injured and all those affected.”

London Mayor Sadiq Khan tweeted: “I am in close contact with the Met Commissioner and local representatives, and want to thank our police, security and emergency services staff for their swift and courageous response. They truly are the best of us.

“Terrorists seek to divide us and to destroy our way of life – here in London we will never let them succeed.”

- With reporting from the Press Association, and Gráinne Ní Aodha