Monday 14 December 2020
London to move into UK's highest tier of Covid-19 restrictions on Wednesday

Health Secretary Matt Hancock is set to confirm the move due to soaring cases of the virus.

By Press Association Monday 14 Dec 2020, 3:23 PM
16 minutes ago 2,018 Views 2 Comments
Image: PA
Image: PA

LONDON WILL MOVE into the highest tier of coronavirus restrictions from Wednesday as a result of soaring case rates.

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock will set out the move, which is also expected to apply to parts of Essex and Hertfordshire, in a Commons statement.

MPs briefed on the plans said a sharp rise in cases meant Hancock was unable to wait until the scheduled review of England’s tiers on Wednesday.

One MP said they were told that cases are doubling every seven days in the capital.

Hancock is expected to use his statement to outline the financial support available to the Tier 3 areas.

It follows warnings from London Mayor Sadiq Khan that Tier 3 restrictions – which will involve the closure of pubs and restaurants except for takeaway and delivery services – would have a “catastrophic” economic impact.

