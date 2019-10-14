This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 14 October, 2019
26 longer Luas trams to be introduced on Green Line

The first of the trams, which will increase passenger capacity from 319 to 408, was introduced today.

By Órla Ryan Monday 14 Oct 2019, 6:15 PM
23 minutes ago 2,170 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4851094
Transport Minister Shane Ross at today's launch.
Image: Luas/NTA
Image: Luas/NTA

TWENTY-SIX LONGER Luas trams are to be introduced on the Green Line over the next 14 months.

The first of the new trams, which will increase passenger capacity by 30% – from 319 to 408 per vehicle, was introduced today.

Each of the 26 trams are being extended by 11.1m through the addition of two new modules per tram. This will convert the Luas Citadis 402-type trams (43.6m) into longer Luas Citadis 502-type trams (54.7m).

In addition to these extended trams, eight new 55m trams are expected to be introduced in 2020, all of which will have a passenger capacity of 408 people. Seven 55m trams were introduced into the fleet last year.

The extended trams are being introduced in response to increased demand on the Green Line service. The number of journeys on this service has increased from 30.5 million in 2013 to 41.8 million in 2018. Commuter peak-time services are in particularly high demand.

The first extended tram was unveiled at Sandyford Luas Depot today. Speaking at the event, Transport Minister Shane Ross said the government is “committed to improving public transport”.

“I look forward to the better service Luas will be able to provide to Green Line customers over the coming months as more of the trams are extended,” Ross added.

Anne Graham, CEO of the National Transport Authority, said the NTA worked with Transport Infrastructure Ireland to extend the trams.

“Each of these extended trams will be able to carry 30% more customers, providing increased capacity and a better service on the Luas Green Line,” she said.

