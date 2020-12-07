#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 0°C Monday 7 December 2020
Your evening longread: The Crown's truths and untruths

We bring you an interesting longread each evening to take your mind off the news.

By Aoife Barry Monday 7 Dec 2020, 8:30 PM
Image: IMDB
EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

And now, every weeknight, we bring you an evening longread to enjoy which will help you to escape the news cycle. 

We’ll be keeping an eye on new longreads and digging back into the archives for some classics.

The Crown

The Netflix series The Crown tells the story of the British royal family – but it doesn’t always get everything right. 

(The Atlantic, approx 12 mins reading time)

It also gains luster from its association with the world’s poshest global brand: the House of Windsor. You can watch any number of fictional dramas about unhappy marriages, by playwrights from Aeschylus to Ibsen. This one involves Prince Charles, a man who walks among us, waving, smiling and pointing gamely at flower beds—and who will one day be king. The promise of The Crown is that what we’re seeing is true, perhaps not literally, but close enough to draw power from the connection. When there’s real blood at stake, real lives, real futures, that acts as a short circuit to the audience’s amygdala. 

Read all the Evening Longreads here> 

