Your evening longread: The Crown's truths and untruths

The Crown

The Netflix series The Crown tells the story of the British royal family – but it doesn’t always get everything right.

(The Atlantic, approx 12 mins reading time)

It also gains luster from its association with the world’s poshest global brand: the House of Windsor. You can watch any number of fictional dramas about unhappy marriages, by playwrights from Aeschylus to Ibsen. This one involves Prince Charles, a man who walks among us, waving, smiling and pointing gamely at flower beds—and who will one day be king. The promise of The Crown is that what we’re seeing is true, perhaps not literally, but close enough to draw power from the connection. When there’s real blood at stake, real lives, real futures, that acts as a short circuit to the audience’s amygdala.