Longest known Covid-19 infection lasted 505 days, study finds

A COVID-19 PATIENT tested positive for 505 days before their death, making it the longest known coronavirus infection, UK researchers have said.

The previous longest known infection is thought to have lasted 335 days.

Advertisement

Most people who contract the virus are able to clear the infection naturally, but the patient in question had a severely weakened immune system and multiple other conditions.

They first started showing symptoms and tested positive in early 2020 and tested positive many subsequent times. They died in 2021.

The researchers, who studied the virus from nine Covid patients in London, also provide evidence that new Covid variants may arise in immunocompromised individuals.

Presenting their details at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) in Lisbon, Portugal, they describe details of one of the first occult Covid infections – cases where the patient was thought to have cleared the virus with a negative test but is subsequently found to have had an ongoing infection.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The team, from King’s College London and Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust, were interested in how the virus changes over time in immunocompromised individuals.