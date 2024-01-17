Gardaí investigate fire at Co Longford convent earmarked to house 85 Ukrainians

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING a fire that was started but brought under control at a disused convent that is earmarked to house refugees on the Main Street of Lanesboro, Co Longford, last night.

Local councillors in Lanesboro were yesterday informed that the Department of Integration has signed a contract with the private owner of the convent to repurpose the building to provide accomodation to 85 Ukrainian refugees.

It is understood that last night fires were started at the front and rear entrances to the convent.

Independent councillor Mark Casey condemned the arson attack, and said that he “highly doubts” that any potential perpetrator would be “from the local area”.

He said that rumours had been circulating in the locality about the building being repurposed to house International Protection Applicants.

“We were called in yesterday and met with the developer and liaison officers. We didn’t have any say in the plans or advance notice of the contract being signed,” he said.

Casey said that there is “anger” locally about a lack of regeneration and redevelopment in Lanesboro and its surrounds over the last ten years, which he says has lead to young people “emigrating out of the area and moving abroad”.

He added that people are wondering why there hasn’t been a Government initiative to provide accommodation in the area.

However, Casey added that he does not think protests could happen in Lanesboro similar to those that took place in Ballinrobe and Roscrea, as the convent is a “disused building, not a hotel or centre for tourism”.

The councillor further said that the people of Lanesboro are “law abiding”, and that he could not foresee Ukrainians encountering any “trouble” from local people.

The convent in Lanesboro was previously owned by the Irish Wheelchair Association for a time from 2000, and was available for use as a community hub by the local Lough Ree community development co-op.

The organisations that availed of the hub at that time included Lanesboro Triathlon, the local boxing club, a summer school, a computer repairs shop, and aerobics & keep fit classes. It also provided incubation units for start-up businesses.

It was sold to a businessman after being put on the market in 2021.

A garda spokesperson said that garda personnel and emergency services attended the scene of a fire at a premises in Lanesboro yesterday evening.

“The fire was brought under control by fire services. No injuries have been reported. A technical examination of the scene will take place,” they added.

The Journal has asked the Department of Integration for comment.