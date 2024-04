A MOTORCYCLIST WAS airlifted from the scene of a crash after suffering serious injuries yesterday afternoon.

Gardaí in Longford are appealing for witnesses following the road traffic collision in Longford town.

Gardaí and emergency services were notified shortly after 4:30 pm regarding a collision between a car and a motorcycle on the N4 at Aghadegan.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 40s, sustained serious injuries and was airlifted from the scene to Tallaght Hospital.

A garda spokesperson said the other motorist “did not require immediate medical treatment” following the incident.

The scene has been examined and the road has since fully reopened.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who witnessed the collision or who was traveling on the N4 in the Aghadegan area at the time to come forward.

Those with camera footage, including dashcam footage, are particularly encouraged to provide it to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information can contact Longford Garda Station at (043) 3350570, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.