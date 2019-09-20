'Serious player' in Longford drug scene arrested by gardaí during raid

A DRUG DEALER who gardaí believe is responsible for trafficking significant quantities of cocaine into Longford was arrested by gardaí last night after a gun and amphetamines were seized in a raid.

The man, who has a number of criminal convictions, was one of four people arrested by officers in a planned raid of a premises on the Strokestown Road, Co Longford, as part of an ongoing investigation.

A 9mm Glock was seized in the incident as well as around €25k worth of amphetamines.

Gardaí believe that one of the arrested men is responsible for flooding Longford with cocaine, ecstasy and cannabis for the last number of years.

Surveillance had been carried out on the suspect as well as associates of his on a number of occasions before the raid.

Over 20 cannabis growhouses in Longford, many linked to the arrested criminal, have been shut down by officers in the region in the last two years.

Longford’s position in Ireland makes it a strategic place for criminals to operate. Two national roads – the N4 through Longford town and the N6 to the south – provide quick access to the capital and to other parts of the country.

Local officers have been asking for the garda helicopter to be deployed over the Longford region as the air support unit has infra-red technology which is capable of picking up heat signals.

Cannabis cultivation requires a large amount of heat lamps and electricity to work properly. Any large scale growhouse will be easily seen by the infra-red camera from above due to the heat generated.

All four people arrested yesterday in relation to the raid are being questioned under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act and can be held for up to three days.

Gardaí have said that their investigation is ongoing.