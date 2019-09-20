This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Friday 20 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Serious player' in Longford drug scene arrested by gardaí during raid

Gardaí believe that one of the arrested men is responsible for trafficking drugs into Longford.

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 20 Sep 2019, 5:39 PM
6 minutes ago 644 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4817957
Armed gardaí on the streets of Longford.
Image: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Armed gardaí on the streets of Longford.
Armed gardaí on the streets of Longford.
Image: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie

A DRUG DEALER who gardaí believe is responsible for trafficking significant quantities of cocaine into Longford was arrested by gardaí last night after a gun and amphetamines were seized in a raid. 

The man, who has a number of criminal convictions, was one of four people arrested by officers in a planned raid of a premises on the Strokestown Road, Co Longford, as part of an ongoing investigation.

A 9mm Glock was seized in the incident as well as around €25k worth of amphetamines. 

Gardaí believe that one of the arrested men is responsible for flooding Longford with cocaine, ecstasy and cannabis for the last number of years.

Surveillance had been carried out on the suspect as well as associates of his on a number of occasions before the raid.

Over 20 cannabis growhouses in Longford, many linked to the arrested criminal, have been shut down by officers in the region in the last two years. 

Longford’s position in Ireland makes it a strategic place for criminals to operate. Two national roads – the N4 through Longford town and the N6 to the south – provide quick access to the capital and to other parts of the country.

Local officers have been asking for the garda helicopter to be deployed over the Longford region as the air support unit has infra-red technology which is capable of picking up heat signals.

Cannabis cultivation requires a large amount of heat lamps and electricity to work properly. Any large scale growhouse will be easily seen by the infra-red camera from above due to the heat generated.

All four people arrested yesterday in relation to the raid are being questioned under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act and can be held for up to three days.

Gardaí have said that their investigation is ongoing.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie