Gardaí issue appeal after Longford fires that caused 'extensive damage' to houses

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for information about two fires in the Edgeworthstown area of Longford this week.

The first occurred at a vacant house in Coolarty between 9pm and 10pm on Thursday night. Units from Granard Fire Brigade attended and brought the fire under control, but the house was extensively damaged.

Gardaí are seeking assistance from public to establish if anyone witnessed suspicious vehicles, persons or activity in the vicinity of Ballinalee, Granard and Edgeworthstown around this time.

The second house fire occurred at a house in the Corboy area at 3am yesterday morning. Again, the property, which was unoccupied at the time was extensively damaged.

Gardaí said the investigations are ongoing but at this stage it is not believed that the criminal damage to these properties is linked.

In relation to the Corboy incident, they are seeking witness who saw suspicious activity or vehicles on the main N4 road between Egdeworthstown and Longford at that time.

Anyone with information about either of these fires is asked to contact investigators at Granard Garda Station on 043 6687660 or The Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111.