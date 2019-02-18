Longford GP surgery spray painted with anti-abortion graffiti overnight

Graffiti on the GP surgery in Leader Park.

GARDAÍ IN LONGFORD are investigating a report of criminal damage to a medical centre after it was spray painted with anti-abortion graffiti overnight.

The graffiti on the front of the premise is critical of the media, doctors, and the Government’s abortion policy.

The GP surgery, located in Leader Park, was targeted overnight in an “outrageous attack” according to local Fianna Fáil representative, Joe Flaherty.

“We had a referendum, the legislation is in place, we need to make sure that women can safely access these services.

“This mindless attack shows no consideration for the people, young and old, hoping to access GP services this morning,” Flaherty said.

He added that the actions have been condoned widely in Longford town and that he believes the actions of the culprit do not reflect the anti-choice movement.

Longford Medical Centre refused to comment on the incident when approached by TheJournal.ie.