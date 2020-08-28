This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 28 August, 2020
Man arrested over aggravated burglary and robbery at school in Longford

The suspect allegedly threatened people at the school with a screwdriver and fled with a sum of cash yesterday evening.

By Sean Murray Friday 28 Aug 2020, 9:14 AM
19 minutes ago 2,171 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5188739
Image: Shutterstock/Derick Hudson
Image: Shutterstock/Derick Hudson

GARDAÍ IN LONGFORD have arrested a 38-year-old man following a suspected aggravated burglary and robbery at a school yesterday evening. 

Shortly after 7pm, a masked man entered a primary school where a board meeting was taking place.

He threatened those present with a sharp implement, understood to be a screwdriver, and fled the scene on foot with a sum of cash.

In a follow-up operation, gardaí arrested a man in Longford town a short time later, and recovered a sum of cash.

He was detained at Longford Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He can be held for up to 24 hours, and an examination of the scene has been carried out by gardaí.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to this incident.

They’re particularly keen on speaking to the driver of a van that may have been flagged down in the Chapel Street area by the suspect as he fled the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Longford Garda Station on 043 335 0570 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

