Two men arrested after Longford stabbing incident

By Press Association Saturday 2 Oct 2021, 7:30 PM
14 minutes ago 826 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5564023
Gardai said investigations are ongoing.
Image: Niall Carson/PA
Image: Niall Carson/PA

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested in connection with an alleged stabbing on Friday in Co Longford.

A man was stabbed at an apartment on the Strokestown Road in Longford town at about 10pm.

The man, in his 30s, was taken to the Midland Regional Hospital in Mullingar with non-life threatening injuries.

Gardai said that two men, both in their 40s, were arrested in the early hours of Saturday in connection with the stabbing.

“Investigations are ongoing,” a Garda spokesman said.

