Five men arrested and charged over violent incidents in Longford

GARDAÍ IN LONGFORD have made five arrests this morning in relation to what is described as “ongoing incidents of violence linked to criminal activity” in the county.

The five men arrested – two aged in their 40s, one in his 30s and two juveniles – have been charged in relation to an incident on 2 June 2019 on the Dublin Road in Longford.

They are due to appear before a sitting of Longford District Court this morning.

Investigations remain ongoing, a garda spokesperson added.

Comments are closed for legal reasons