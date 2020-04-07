This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Five men arrested and charged over violent incidents in Longford

All five are set to appear before Longford District Court this morning.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 7 Apr 2020, 8:28 AM
2 hours ago 20,799 Views No Comments
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

GARDAÍ IN LONGFORD have made five arrests this morning in relation to what is described as “ongoing incidents of violence linked to criminal activity” in the county. 

The five men arrested – two aged in their 40s, one in his 30s and two juveniles – have been charged in relation to an incident on 2 June 2019 on the Dublin Road in Longford.

They are due to appear before a sitting of Longford District Court this morning.

Investigations remain ongoing, a garda spokesperson added.

