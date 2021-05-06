#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Thursday 6 May 2021
Advertisement

Up to 120 people defy court order and attend Longford wedding party yesterday

The event took place in Willow Park, Longford with Gardaí attending the scene at the request of Longford County Council.

By Tadgh McNally Thursday 6 May 2021, 1:53 PM
17 minutes ago 5,312 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5429982
Willow Park, Longford
Image: Google Street View
Willow Park, Longford
Willow Park, Longford
Image: Google Street View

AROUND 120 REVELLERS defied an emergency court order after attending a wedding party in Longford yesterday evening.

The event took place in Willow Park, Longford with Gardaí attending the scene at the request of Longford County Council.

The marquee was originally set up on Tuesday, with Longford County Council obtaining an emergency court order to stop the event on Wednesday.

However, by the time the injunction was enacted, guests were inside the marquee and it is understood that Gardaí made the decision not to enter.

However, Gardaí have said that they will enforce any breaches of Covid-19 regulations they detected at the event.

“An Garda Síochána attended at the scene, monitored an event that took place at this location and will enforce breaches of COVID-19 regulations detected, in particular current travel restrictions,” said a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána.

Gardaí have said that they will be preparing a file for the Director of Public Prosecutions in the aftermath of the event.

It is estimated that there were between 60 and 120 people at the event.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council, Cllr Paul Ross said that he was disgusted by the scenes in Willow Park and it was “very disappointing” that the event took place.

Ross said that the marquee should have been prevented from being put up.

“I was disgusted. We had went to a huge effort to stop this,” said Ross, calling it a kick in the teeth to those who have been obeying the public health guidance since the pandemic began.

“It’s a blatant disregard for the people of Longford and for the citizens of Ireland by those who attended,” said Ross, saying that those who did attend should “hang their heads in shame”.

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie