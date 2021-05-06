Up to 120 people defy court order and attend Longford wedding party yesterday

AROUND 120 REVELLERS defied an emergency court order after attending a wedding party in Longford yesterday evening.

The event took place in Willow Park, Longford with Gardaí attending the scene at the request of Longford County Council.

The marquee was originally set up on Tuesday, with Longford County Council obtaining an emergency court order to stop the event on Wednesday.

However, by the time the injunction was enacted, guests were inside the marquee and it is understood that Gardaí made the decision not to enter.

However, Gardaí have said that they will enforce any breaches of Covid-19 regulations they detected at the event.

“An Garda Síochána attended at the scene, monitored an event that took place at this location and will enforce breaches of COVID-19 regulations detected, in particular current travel restrictions,” said a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána.

Gardaí have said that they will be preparing a file for the Director of Public Prosecutions in the aftermath of the event.

It is estimated that there were between 60 and 120 people at the event.

Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council, Cllr Paul Ross said that he was disgusted by the scenes in Willow Park and it was “very disappointing” that the event took place.

Ross said that the marquee should have been prevented from being put up.

“I was disgusted. We had went to a huge effort to stop this,” said Ross, calling it a kick in the teeth to those who have been obeying the public health guidance since the pandemic began.

“It’s a blatant disregard for the people of Longford and for the citizens of Ireland by those who attended,” said Ross, saying that those who did attend should “hang their heads in shame”.