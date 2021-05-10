#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 10 May 2021
'We are devastated': This year's Longitude Festival has been cancelled

The festival was set to take place between 2 and 4 July in Dublin's Marlay Park.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 10 May 2021, 1:35 PM
Image: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie

THIS YEAR’S LONGITUDE Festival has been cancelled, organisers have confirmed. 

The festival was set to take place between 2 and 4 July in Dublin’s Marlay Park. 

However, in a statement this afternoon, organisers said that following the government’s most recent announcement “it has become clear that we simply will not be able to make Longitude happen this year due to Covid-19 restrictions”. 

“It is with great regret that we must announce that this year’s festival will not take place,” the statement said. 

“We are so sorry to the thousands of people who bought tickets to this year’s festival and are absolutely devastated that, once again, we won’t be able to welcome you all to Marlay Park this summer.”  

Ticket holders will be able to request a refund from their point of purchase. 

People who booked online or by phone will have their refund automatically processed by Ticketmaster, according to the organisers. 

Longitude 2022 is due to take place between 1 and 3 July next year. 

“Thank you so much for your continued support and we cannot wait to see you all next year,” the statement said. 

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s News at One, the Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said it would be “getting ahead” to make an “absolute prediction” about large outdoor events like Electric Picnic taking place later in the summer and autumn.

“I’d like to think that if we found ourselves in a situation where we had really good progress in terms of the vaccine, where we didn’t run into any difficulties relating to variants and so on, that some of the things that are not now possible – which include outdoor events of the kind that you’ve described – might be things we can think about,” Dr Holohan said. 

Holohan also said he would “really like to think” that there could be spectators for this year’s All-Ireland finals in Croke Park.

