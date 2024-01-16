Four Irish novels among 70 books nominated for international Dublin Literary Award

FOUR IRISH NOVELS are among 70 titles named on the longlist for this year’s Dublin Literary Award, a €100,000 prize.

80 libraries from 35 countries across the world nominated novels to the longlist.

Included on the list this year are four novels by Irish authors:

Old God’s Time by Sebastian Barry . Published by Faber & Faber and nominated by Stadtbücherei Frankfurt am Main

by . Published by Faber & Faber and nominated by Stadtbücherei Frankfurt am Main My Father’s House by Joseph O’Connor . Published by Harvill Secker and nominated by Cork City Libraries

by . Published by Harvill Secker and nominated by Cork City Libraries Soldier, Sailor by Claire Kilroy . Pulished by Faber & Faber and nominated by Dublin City Libraries

by . Pulished by Faber & Faber and nominated by Dublin City Libraries Haven by Emma Donoghue. Published by Picador/Pan Macmillan, and nominated by Toronto Public Library

The full list for 2024 includes 16 debut novelists and 31 novels in translation.

The award is the world’s most valuable annual prize for a single work of fiction published in English, worth €100,000 to the winning author. If the nominated entry is a translated work, the author receives €75,000 and the translator receives €25,000.

The shortlist is set to be announced on 26 March, with the winner announced on 23 May.

Lord Mayor of Dublin Daithí de Róiste will announce the winner as part of the International Literature Festival Dublin.

In order to be eligible for the award this year, novels must have been published in English between July 2022 and June 2023.

Last year, the award was given to Katja Oskamp of Germany for Marzahn, Mon Amour, which was translated by Jo Heinrich.

The award was last won by an Irish entry in 2020, with Anna Burns’ Milkman.