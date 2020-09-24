#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your evening longread: The long-running influence of Enya

It’s a coronavirus-free zone as we bring you an interesting longread each evening to take your mind off the news.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 24 Sep 2020, 8:30 PM
EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

And now, every weeknight, we bring you an evening longread to enjoy which will help you to escape the news cycle. 

We’ll be keeping an eye on new longreads and digging back into the archives for some classics.

The influence of Enya

Though she hasn’t released an album in a few years, the influence of Enya lives on, with lots of young music fans discovering her.

(Pitchfork, approx 17 mins reading time)

How and why, like so many women artists of the ’90s, was an innovator like Enya once so widely reduced to a cultural punchline? What has finally broken that stigma down? To start, music at large has become a less patriarchal place than it was when she debuted in the late ’80s. And new age—which Enya herself helped popularize but has long rejected as a marketing term—has largely been artistically redeemed, no longer relegated to the status of patchouli-scented muzak. But more to the point, internet-raised music fans have learned to listen adventurously, beyond the borders of genre, and Enya—despite having won four Grammy Awards for Best New Age Album—has always transcended them. 

