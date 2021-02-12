Your evening longread: A rare interview with Hollywood icon Shelley Duvall

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

Shelley Duvall

Shelley Duvall starred in some iconic films – like The Shining, Popeye and Three Women. But in recent years, she has lived a more difficult life, and dealt with mental health issues. The Hollywood Reporter visited her recently to find out how she was.

(Hollywood Reporter, approx 21 mins reading time)

The locals are fond of Duvall, to them more of an eccentric aunt than faded movie star. They’re also protective of her — particularly since 2016, when Phil McGraw and his Dr. Phil crew descended on the town to shoot a disturbing interview with Duvall, during which she babbled free-associative nonsense and disclosed paranoid fantasies. (Among them, she insisted her Popeye co-star Robin Williams, who died by suicide in 2014 after suffering from delusions, was still alive and “a shapeshifter.”) The episode was met with near-universal condemnation of Dr. Phil. “Everybody was appalled,” Keller recalls. “It just came across as craven and sensational.” For Duvall’s many fans — and even her closest Hollywood friends — that shocking Dr. Phil appearance was the first they’d seen or heard from her since she fled Hollywood during the mid-1990s. The circumstances around that move remain unclear.